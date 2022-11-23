Colonial First State debuts 'major wealth platform innovation'

Colonial First State (CFS) has unveiled its new CFS Edge wrap platform, calling it the first major Australian wealth platform market innovation in the last decade.

At a platform preview in Sydney last night, CFS chief executive, superannuation Kelly Power said CFS Edge is in the last sprint of its build and will be tested over the Christmas period for launch in the new year.

CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk told Financial Standard the new platform will sit at the heart of an advice tech stack, bringing together the software that sits inside advisers' practices, with managed accounts at its core.

"CFS Edge integrates seamlessly into the advice technology stack, unifying business technologies through advanced two-way integration. It's built upon state-of-the-art technology that seamlessly links with the industry's wider ecosystem of apps and services, making it easy to create and launch plug-ins to optimise processes," Quirk said.

"Managed account functionality is core to the CFS Edge platform offering and we're committed to becoming the market leader in managed accounts. We'll offer a complete suite of portfolio management solutions, including tailored SMAs that can be designed to unique needs of advisers and their clients. For businesses with a MDA licence, we'll deliver institutional rebalancing capabilities to allow them to manage portfolios centrally and efficiently."

Quirk went on to say that the level of personalisation that will be accessible to advisers is more advanced than any other platform in the market. He described CFS Edge as highly customisable, with a range of personalisation options that advisers can tailor to suit their business and the unique needs of their clients.

Once the platform is launched in Q1 2023, enhancements will expand the breadth of CFS investment offerings to include international equities, foreign currency, margin lending and unique wholesale options.

In developing the platform, CFS said it consulted with a wide range of advisers from large national networks through to individual boutique advisers, making sure to incorporate a mix of advisers located in both capital cities and regional areas, who work with a range of clients from mass affluent through to high-net-worth. This cohort also comprised of advisers from licensee groups and self-licensed advisers, both users and non-users of managed accounts.

"The consultation process revealed that advisers are seeking a flexible and highly customisable technology platform to suit the differing needs of licensees, advisers and support staff," Quirk said.

"This process also allowed us to understand and consider the many different ways advisers service clients. A recurring theme throughout the consultation was the need to utilise technology to reduce manual processes and create business capacity for advisers through improvements such as straight-through processing and seamless integration with adviser software."