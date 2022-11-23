Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

Colonial First State debuts 'major wealth platform innovation'

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 NOV 2022   12:50PM

Colonial First State (CFS) has unveiled its new CFS Edge wrap platform, calling it the first major Australian wealth platform market innovation in the last decade.

At a platform preview in Sydney last night, CFS chief executive, superannuation Kelly Power said CFS Edge is in the last sprint of its build and will be tested over the Christmas period for launch in the new year.

CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk told Financial Standard the new platform will sit at the heart of an advice tech stack, bringing together the software that sits inside advisers' practices, with managed accounts at its core.

"CFS Edge integrates seamlessly into the advice technology stack, unifying business technologies through advanced two-way integration. It's built upon state-of-the-art technology that seamlessly links with the industry's wider ecosystem of apps and services, making it easy to create and launch plug-ins to optimise processes," Quirk said.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"Managed account functionality is core to the CFS Edge platform offering and we're committed to becoming the market leader in managed accounts. We'll offer a complete suite of portfolio management solutions, including tailored SMAs that can be designed to unique needs of advisers and their clients. For businesses with a MDA licence, we'll deliver institutional rebalancing capabilities to allow them to manage portfolios centrally and efficiently."

Quirk went on to say that the level of personalisation that will be accessible to advisers is more advanced than any other platform in the market.  He described CFS Edge as highly customisable, with a range of personalisation options that advisers can tailor to suit their business and the unique needs of their clients.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Once the platform is launched in Q1 2023, enhancements will expand the breadth of CFS investment offerings to include international equities, foreign currency, margin lending and unique wholesale options.

In developing the platform, CFS said it consulted with a wide range of advisers from large national networks through to individual boutique advisers, making sure to incorporate a mix of advisers located in both capital cities and regional areas, who work with a range of clients from mass affluent through to high-net-worth. This cohort also comprised of advisers from licensee groups and self-licensed advisers, both users and non-users of managed accounts.

"The consultation process revealed that advisers are seeking a flexible and highly customisable technology platform to suit the differing needs of licensees, advisers and support staff," Quirk said.

"This process also allowed us to understand and consider the many different ways advisers service clients.  A recurring theme throughout the consultation was the need to utilise technology to reduce manual processes and create business capacity for advisers through improvements such as straight-through processing and seamless integration with adviser software."

Read more: CFS EdgeColonial First StateBryce QuirkFinancial adviceFinancial StandardKelly Power
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Iress unveils Connectivity Network
Rest revamps equities team
ASIC appeals CFS, CBA decision
Super fund reporting requirements 'a dog's breakfast'
HESTA commits $240m to build-to-rent pipeline
Advising an ageing population
Never been more optimistic: Abood
What to expect at FPA Congress 2022
Colonial First State launches sustainable growth fund
Perpetual appoints head of equities

Editor's Choice

Advisers must register for FSCP: ASIC

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:51PM
Appearing at the FPA Congress today, ASIC senior executive leader Leah Sciacca explained that all financial advisers will need to register with the ASIC Financial Services and Credit Panel, in addition to being registered on the Financial Advisers Register.

ETP naming conventions updated

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:14PM
Following consultation, ASIC has updated naming conventions for exchange-traded products, dividing them into two levels of labelling.

Barings establishes APAC real estate debt operations

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:11PM
Barings Real Estate Debt is now in Asia Pacific, with three new loans and plans for more.

HESTA commits $240m to build-to-rent pipeline

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:28PM
HESTA has poured $240 million into founding specialist affordable fund manager Super Housing Partnerships (SHP), to focus on developing a pipeline of Victorian build-to-rent apartment projects.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.