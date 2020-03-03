NEWS
Investment
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAR 2020   12:30PM

Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.

The changes are across retail products (legacy super, pension and FirstChoice wholesale personal super), FirstChoice Employer Super, and the FirstWrap and Beacon products.

The biggest change is for retail product members in legacy super and pension retail products. About 190,000 of them will see an average benefit of $560 a year in fees, effective June 1.

As insurance commissions come off these products and the FirstChoice wholesale personal super option, the premiums will be lowered, according to CFS.

FirstChoice Employer Super is closing legacy options (transferring them to other open options) and cutting commission payments. As a result, 18,300 members will get an average benefit of $85 a year.

"However, a proportion of members will see fee increases due to the removal of some discounted fee structures," CFS said in a statement.

FirstWrap, FirstWrap Plus and Beacon will drop transaction fees and advice fees on listed security trades, alongside conflicted remuneration and insurance commissions. This will benefit about 1100 members to the tune of $565 on average in annual fee reductions.

CFS trimmed platform fees in June last year, followed by starting the removal of grandfathered fees announced in December.

So far, it has cut fees for 770,000 members, it said today.

CFS general manager of marketing and product Kelly Power said: "This is a great outcome for our members - we know lowering fees will benefit retirement saving outcomes."

"However, we recognise this is an adjustment for many advisers and we're committed to providing early notice and supporting them to help navigate and prepare for the changes ahead.

"We remain a strong advocate for quality financial advice and support the role that financial advice plays in helping Australians achieve financial wellbeing."

CFS's last fee changes, announced in December and effective March, cost about 6000 advisers roughly $1700 a year in revenue.

The company has committed to end all trail commissions by mid-2020, as previously reported by Financial Standard.

The government has set 1 January 2021 as the end date for all grandfathered commissions.

