Colonial First State appoints inaugural chief executive

Colonial First State (CFS) will welcome its first group chief executive, to commence early next year.

Having stepped down as chief executive of Suncorp Bank today, Clive van Horen has been confirmed as the incoming chief executive for CFS Group.

Announcing the appointment, CFS Group executive chair Rob Coombe said now is the right time to appoint a group chief executive to run the overall day to day business.

He said it is consistent with the plan that was put in place with shareholders in 2021 when KKR took over 55% of the group.

The new recruit is to commence in the role on January 15, until which Coombe will remain as executive chair, before transitioning to non-executive chair.

"Clive is a highly capable executive with a proven track record that has seen him deliver impressive customer and business outcomes in a variety of settings," Coombe said.

"I know that Clive will make a significant contribution to CFS and ensure we deliver on our ambitious transformation and growth plans."

Prior to Suncorp, van Horen spent about 10 years at Commonwealth Bank in various executive general manager roles. He's also worked at Nedbank in South Africa.

Having worked alongside CFS for many years during his time at CBA, van Horen said "it's very exciting to see the huge strides that CFS has made in recent years under Coombe's leadership."

"The business has a vitally important purpose to help Australians achieve financial freedom and I am looking forward to helping CFS' almost one million members and investors achieve their goals and aspirations," van Horen said.