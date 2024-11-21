Coalition urges super funds to push for QAR reforms

The shadow minister for financial services Luke Howarth has called on attendees to the ASFA conference to put pressure on the Albanese government to legislate reforms from the Quality of Advice Review (QAR).

"Sadly, the Labor government has been slow to progress these reforms, including to improve accessibility of advice within super funds. This is unacceptable," he said.

"It's almost been 700 days since the Albanese government was handed Michelle Levy's final report. So, I encourage all of you to keep pressuring the Albanese government on implementing those reforms and to cut red tape and regulation to bring the price of advice down."

Howarth said the superannuation industry is shifting as more members reach retirement age and require advice on how to navigate the transition.

"This demographic shift will be a challenge for future governments, and your industry will be crucial to supporting them through it. That's why I support your industry. And I've always got your back," he said.

In addition, Howarth called on super funds to support the Coalition's super for housing agenda as he reassured funds the intent is not to "dismantle" the system.

"The scheme created an incentive for young Australians to engage with their super contributions and build good habits by making voluntary salary sacrifice contributions," he said.

"When we first introduced the First Home Super Saver Scheme, Labor voted against it, and many of the super funds opposed it as well. While the scheme needs some improvements and it also needs to be better promoted, it has successfully demonstrated how innovative superannuation policy can give individuals more choice and control over their super and use it as a savings vehicle, enabling to save for a home deposit.

"Superannuation is an important part of the retirement system, but it's not the entire retirement system. Home ownership is extremely important to deliver better retirement outcomes, and the next step in supporting this ambition for many Australians is our super for housing policy."