Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Coalition urges super funds to push for QAR reforms

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 21 NOV 2024   12:22PM

The shadow minister for financial services Luke Howarth has called on attendees to the ASFA conference to put pressure on the Albanese government to legislate reforms from the Quality of Advice Review (QAR).

"Sadly, the Labor government has been slow to progress these reforms, including to improve accessibility of advice within super funds. This is unacceptable," he said.

"It's almost been 700 days since the Albanese government was handed Michelle Levy's final report. So, I encourage all of you to keep pressuring the Albanese government on implementing those reforms and to cut red tape and regulation to bring the price of advice down."

Howarth said the superannuation industry is shifting as more members reach retirement age and require advice on how to navigate the transition.

"This demographic shift will be a challenge for future governments, and your industry will be crucial to supporting them through it. That's why I support your industry. And I've always got your back," he said.

In addition, Howarth called on super funds to support the Coalition's super for housing agenda as he reassured funds the intent is not to "dismantle" the system.

"The scheme created an incentive for young Australians to engage with their super contributions and build good habits by making voluntary salary sacrifice contributions," he said.

"When we first introduced the First Home Super Saver Scheme, Labor voted against it, and many of the super funds opposed it as well. While the scheme needs some improvements and it also needs to be better promoted, it has successfully demonstrated how innovative superannuation policy can give individuals more choice and control over their super and use it as a savings vehicle, enabling to save for a home deposit.

"Superannuation is an important part of the retirement system, but it's not the entire retirement system. Home ownership is extremely important to deliver better retirement outcomes, and the next step in supporting this ambition for many Australians is our super for housing policy."

Read more: ASFAFirst Home Super Saver SchemeLuke HowarthMichelle LevyQuality of Advice Review
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Liberal MP calls for SoA replacement
AustralianSuper to pay $4.2m for delayed claims handling
ASIC narrows in on private market investments
Australians satisfied with super performance: ASFA
Super lobbies call for death benefit reforms
Cole puts funds on notice as expenditure data is revealed
Shifting retirement intentions require super rule change: ASFA
Liberal MPs slammed for 'dangerous' super policy
Retirement calculators 'can't be counted on': SCA
Nudging pre-retirees has 'little effect'

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to pay $4.2m for delayed claims handling

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
The super fund said it would soon start a program to compensate beneficiaries whose death benefit claims took longer than the fund's internal target handling time.

Future Fund to back energy transition, residential housing

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
The Future Fund has been handed a new mandate, with the government directing it to prioritise investments in the energy transition, residential housing, and infrastructure.

Coalition urges super funds to push for QAR reforms

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:22PM
The shadow minister for financial services has told super funds the Coalition has "got your back" as he urged funds to put pressure on the Albanese government to legislate the QAR reforms.

Pinnacle goes global with acquisitions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Having successfully completed a $400 million placement in support, Pinnacle Investment Management is acquiring stakes in two international fund managers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Kellie Wood

Kellie Wood

HEAD OF FIXED INCOME
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia's Kellie Wood talks about winning a lot, so much so that it's become a well-intentioned joke with her co-workers - but it's this ambitious attitude that spurs her on every day. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach