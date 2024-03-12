Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Coalition's super for housing scheme slammed

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 12 MAR 2024   12:15PM

The Super Members Council (SMC) has slammed a proposal by Shadow Minister for Housing Michael Sukkar to allow Australians to access their superannuation to buy their first home.

The Shadow Minister said the Coalition was determined to help younger Australians achieve home ownership by allowing first homebuyers to access up to $50,000 from their retirement savings.

However, new modelling from SMC found allowing first homebuyers to withdraw their super for a home deposit could see property prices rise by nearly $75,000 across Australia's five largest capital cities.

The analysis from SMC comes as the Senate economics committee prepares for a hearing into consumer experiences and choices in the retirement system, which will examine the Coalition's policy.

SMC said pouring retirement savings into housing would inflame an already-inflated property market - pushing up the major capital city median price by an estimated 9%.

SMC modelling found the scheme would fuel demand in capital cities and led to price increases that would quickly exceeded the $50,000 first homeowners could withdraw from super.

The model showed prices would lift in all capital cities, with the Sydney median ballooning by almost $80,000, in Melbourne by nearly $70,000, Brisbane by $78,000 and in Perth by a whopping $86,000.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said allowing withdrawals from super for house deposits could raise prices for everyone - meaning all home buyers would pay higher mortgages for longer, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis.

"Using retirement savings for house deposits would just unleash a huge price hike," Schubert said.

"That would mean higher and longer mortgages for Australians - and would quickly make capital cities even less affordable for new home buyers struggling to get into the market.

"We all desperately want more Australians to own their own home, but this idea won't achieve that - it would just make that goal even harder for first home buyers by making house prices even more expensive."

Schubert said a growing list of policy ideas that encourage people to raid their retirement savings come with long-lasting consequences.

"Breaking the seal on super leaves people poorer in retirement and costs every Australian taxpayer more from higher age pension costs," she said.

SMC analysis found a 30-year-old couple who withdrew $35,000 each from their super could retire with about $195,000 less in today's dollars.

A Mercer study of its Global Pension Index found countries that allow early access to retirement savings for housing did not have higher rates of home ownership than Australia.

The study also found the common feature of the best global retirement systems were that they 'preserved' savings until retirement.

Read more: SMCSuper Members CouncilGlobal Pension IndexMercerMichael SukkarMisha Schubert
