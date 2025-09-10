Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Coalition's super for housing policy 'unlikely to continue': Bragg

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 SEP 2025   12:26PM

Shadow Housing Minister Andrew Bragg has confirmed the Coalition's controversial super for housing policy is under review.

"I'm open minded as to whether there's a way it can be re-cut, but as it stands, it's unlikely to continue as our policy," Bragg said in an interview on Sky News.

In addition, Bragg said he opposes the government's build-to-rent scheme that is currently before parliament, calling it "perverse".

"We think it's a bad idea to hand over the dream of Australian homeownership to foreign fund managers. We think that's perverse and weird," Bragg said.

"We don't want Cbus and BlackRock to own houses in Australia. We want people to own houses. We will never give up on the idea that individual Australians on an average income should be able to own a house. We don't believe in wholesale or corporate ownership of Australian housing."

This comes after Bragg was a staunch advocate for allowing Australians to use their retirement savings to purchase a home.

In May last year the Senate Economics Committee - of which Bragg was chair - handed down its interim report into existing and proposed super for housing policies.

In presenting the report, Bragg said the quality of someone's retirement does not depend on their superannuation balance.

"In the course of our inquiry, it has been made clear to the Committee that having a secure retirement depends heavily on your home ownership status, not your super balance," Bragg said at the time.

"We looked at existing and proposed super for housing policies to determine what can be done to help Australians into a first home."

The Committee made two recommendations in particular; to allow first home buyers to access more of their super than has been previously proposed, with options for a higher maximum withdrawal cap and without a maximum threshold.

The Committee suggested either increasing the cap to $100,000 or $150,000; or removing the cap altogether.

The turnaround in policy has been welcomed by the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), with assistant secretary Jospeh Mitchell saying it would have drained workers' retirement savings.

"It's good news for workers wanting to buy a home that the Coalition is walking away from its terrible policy to force young workers to compete with their super to buy a house," Mitchell said.

"The only winner in an auction, where everyone is bidding with their super, is the seller. This policy would have made houses more expensive, worsened workers' retirement outcomes and lined the pockets of major property investors and the big banks.

"In abandoning this policy, the Coalition should throw out its massive anti-super bias and start backing in real reforms to improve housing affordability."

Read more: Senator Andrew BraggSenate Economics CommitteeJospeh MitchellAustralian Council of Trade UnionsBlackRockCbus
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus welcomes new head of risk transformation
World's pension market hits $36.9tn
BlackRock nabs $122bn Citi mandate
Super funds test cybersecurity resilience
Australian Alternative Investment Awards finalists named
Platinum client yanks $580m
Alternatives, international equities dominate mandates
APRA sets higher cybersecurity expectations for trustees
Funds SA finalises investment team overhaul
FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025

Editor's Choice

Receivers appointed to two Australian Fiduciaries entities

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Receivers have been appointed to two related entities of Australian Fiduciaries following a Federal Court hearing this week.

Coalition's super for housing policy 'unlikely to continue': Bragg

ELIZA BAVIN
Senator Andrew Bragg said the Coalition is looking to ditch its controversial super for housing policy.

Super funds break records, inactive accounts balloon

KARREN VERGARA
As superannuation fund assets continue to hit record highs, with AustralianSuper leading the pack at $387.6 billion, the number of inactive accounts is also ballooning, APRA's latest statistics reveal.

Natixis IM adds distribution leads

KARREN VERGARA
Natixis Investment Managers has added two distribution leads who will respectively focus on institutional and private wealth clients.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media