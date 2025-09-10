Coalition's super for housing policy 'unlikely to continue': Bragg

Shadow Housing Minister Andrew Bragg has confirmed the Coalition's controversial super for housing policy is under review.

"I'm open minded as to whether there's a way it can be re-cut, but as it stands, it's unlikely to continue as our policy," Bragg said in an interview on Sky News.

In addition, Bragg said he opposes the government's build-to-rent scheme that is currently before parliament, calling it "perverse".

"We think it's a bad idea to hand over the dream of Australian homeownership to foreign fund managers. We think that's perverse and weird," Bragg said.

"We don't want Cbus and BlackRock to own houses in Australia. We want people to own houses. We will never give up on the idea that individual Australians on an average income should be able to own a house. We don't believe in wholesale or corporate ownership of Australian housing."

This comes after Bragg was a staunch advocate for allowing Australians to use their retirement savings to purchase a home.

In May last year the Senate Economics Committee - of which Bragg was chair - handed down its interim report into existing and proposed super for housing policies.

In presenting the report, Bragg said the quality of someone's retirement does not depend on their superannuation balance.

"In the course of our inquiry, it has been made clear to the Committee that having a secure retirement depends heavily on your home ownership status, not your super balance," Bragg said at the time.

"We looked at existing and proposed super for housing policies to determine what can be done to help Australians into a first home."

The Committee made two recommendations in particular; to allow first home buyers to access more of their super than has been previously proposed, with options for a higher maximum withdrawal cap and without a maximum threshold.

The Committee suggested either increasing the cap to $100,000 or $150,000; or removing the cap altogether.

The turnaround in policy has been welcomed by the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), with assistant secretary Jospeh Mitchell saying it would have drained workers' retirement savings.

"It's good news for workers wanting to buy a home that the Coalition is walking away from its terrible policy to force young workers to compete with their super to buy a house," Mitchell said.

"The only winner in an auction, where everyone is bidding with their super, is the seller. This policy would have made houses more expensive, worsened workers' retirement outcomes and lined the pockets of major property investors and the big banks.

"In abandoning this policy, the Coalition should throw out its massive anti-super bias and start backing in real reforms to improve housing affordability."