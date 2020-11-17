Clime to wind up Australian value fund

The 14-year-old fund is headed for the door as asset growth falters.

The Clime Australian Value Fund was set up in 2006 (wholesale units followed in 2011) and had $79 million in total assets at June end.

It targeted capital growth and a growing level of income over medium term (three to five years).

It was managed by Clime Asset Management's head of investments Adrian Ezquerro, investment director Ronni Chalmers, portfolio manager for small caps Jonathan Wilson and portfolio manager for ASX 100 stocks Vincent Cook.

Returns were 5.7% since inception p.a. for the retail version.

"Equity Trustees Limited (the responsible entity), on advice from Clime Asset Management Pty Limited (the investment manager), acknowledges the current outbreak of COVID-19 has increased market volatility within the markets in which the fund operates," it said in a Sunday note to investors.

"Given the nature of the outbreak and the ongoing developments, there is a high degree of uncertainty and therefore it is not possible to predict the extent and nature of the overall impact on the fund.

"In this environment it is considered that it is unlikely that the fund will reach sufficient scale to be economically viable and as such, the purpose of the fund (being to outperform its performance benchmark being 12% p.a. return after investment management fees and usual expenses before any performance related fee) cannot be accomplished."

The note said it was on this basis that Equity Trustees has determined it is in the best interests of unitholders to wind up the fund.