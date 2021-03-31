NEWS
Investment
Clime revamps strategy
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAR 2021   11:46AM

Clime has made progress on what it calls "project streamline" - a simplification of its operations focused on cost reduction.

"Today we are pleased to announce that project streamline is no longer a project, but already part of our operating rhythm," Clime said.

The outcomes of the project include the automation of the renewal process for Clime Direct subscribers, launching an open wholesale advice solutions for Madison Financial Group clients and implementing integrated business dashboards for Madison practices.

Clime also completed work to return funds to investors after its successful participation in a class action against UGL.

Clime won an $18 million settlement in the proceedings against UGL, which claimed that it breached its continuous disclosure obligations by failing to disclose to the market that its $900 million Ichtys Project for the construction of a combined cycle power plant in the Northern Territory was behind schedule and suffering increased project costs.

The relaunch of the Clime International Fund, supported by Mercer as portfolio manager and with lower fees, is also considered part of the project, as is an overall product consolidation effort and increased platform availability for Clime investment products.

By the end of June, Clime says it will improve security and IT systems, upgrade Clime Direct and roll out client experience enhancements.

