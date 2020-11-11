NEWS
Executive Appointments
Clime chief executive steps down
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 NOV 2020   8:50AM

The chief executive of Clime Investment Management has resigned with immediate effect.

Rod Bristow had been in the position since September 2018, having joined from Macrovue.

Bristow oversaw significant growth for the company, including the $5 million acquisition of Madison Financial Group earlier this year.

The search for Bristow's replacement has commenced and Clime director Brett Spork and chair Neil Schafer will take on joint acting chief executives.

In addition, Clime director John Abernethy will take on Bristow's responsibilities of providing support to the investment team.

Schafer said the directors are confident the business is well-positioned to continue to grow sustainably and create increasing value for its shareholders.

The resignation follows a busy few months at Clime with Schafer's appointment last month as chair after 10 years on the board and with Peter Beaumont and Spork appointed as non-executive directors.

Clime also announced last month it had appointed Mercer as an investment adviser to support its managed account portfolios.

Read more: Clime Investment ManagementBrett SporkJohn AbernethyMadison Financial GroupNeil SchaferPeter BeaumontRod Bristow
