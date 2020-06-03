Clime buys Madison Financial Group

The much-anticipated sale of Madison Financial Group was finalised Tuesday evening, with the buyer paying $4.5 million to $5 million, Financial Standard understands.

Clime Investment Management will be the new owner of Madison Financial Group, which is home to 103 advisers.

Madison's advisers service about 30,000 clients totaling about $3 billion in funds under advice.

On Monday, OneVue said the terms for Madison's sale had been agreed in principle and the documentation and the sale agreement was expected to occur imminently.

"Completion of the sale should occur within 14 days after execution, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent. One condition precedent is to obtain consent to the sale from Taiping Trustees Limited (ChinaTaiping), a Chinese state owned financier that is a creditor of Sargon Capital Pty Ltd, or alternatively a court order to permit the sale," OneVue said in June 1 filings.

The buyer, Clime Investment Management has been in a trading halt since 9:20 am Monday, when it said it would conduct an institutional raise for an acquisition.

Clime did not name Madison in its June 1 filings but previously confirmed it was interested in the business, as it looked to diversify its advice business -- which has so far focused on wholesale clients -- into retail.

Who reaps the $4.5 million to $5 million in sales proceeds from Madison is yet to be determined.

OneVue has held control of it via secured interest in a Sargon Capital subsidiary over money owed by Sargon to it from the Diversa and CCSL sale. Bob Neill of Seaview Consulting was chosen by PwC to run the sale for OneVue.

However, Sargon's Chinese lender recently laid its claim to the sale proceeds from Madison.

"Whilst OneVue maintains that it has a priority security interest and is entitled to the whole of the sale proceeds, in order to avoid disrupting the sale process, OneVue and the receivers intend to work closely with China-Taiping and its advisers to facilitate the sale," OVH said in June 1 filings.

"It is presently envisaged that following completion of the sale, the competing claims to the proceeds of the Madison sale will be resolved either by agreement or by court determination."