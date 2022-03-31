Clime backs newly launched asset manager

Clime Investment Management is entering a strategic partnership with a newly launched asset manager, led by former Kapstream Capital managing director Raymond Lee.

Torica Capital is a fixed income and credit asset manager founded by Lee and former Xinja head of wealth and Mason Stevens senior portfolio manager Alwyn Hung, launching today with about $150 million in funds under management.

Lee is managing partner and chief investment officer of Torica while Hung is partner and senior portfolio manager.

Under the partnership, Clime will provide Torica with operating infrastructure and marketing support as it looks to win institutional, private, and wholesale mandates.

"Torica is actively managing assets to capture inefficiencies in the global fixed interest and credit markets to generate strong and consistent returns, in all market conditions, for our investors," Lee said.

He added that the partnership allows Torica, which is headquartered in Sydney, to focus solely on delivering for investors.

"As Torica is owned by its employees, we are aligned with the interests of our investors, who are seeking more active management of their funds in what will be a volatile environment over the coming period," Lee said.

Clime chief executive Annick Donat said the firm is delighted with the partnership.

"The team's experience and reputation in the fixed income sector provides access to new strategies, and we look forward to supporting Torica's growth," she said.