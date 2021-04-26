Clime appoints new chief executive

Madison Financial Group's Annick Donat has been appointed the chief executive of Clime Investment Management.

She will commence in the role on 1 May 2021.

Donat was most recently the chief executive of Madison for over three years, before it was acquired by Clime in 2020. Prior to this, she was BT Group Licensees' head of licensee development.

"Clime is delighted to have secured Annick as our new group [chief executive]. Since the acquisition of MFG [Madison Financial Group], Annick has displayed a deep understanding of Clime's business and is expertly positioned to drive our next phase of growth and strengthen our offering to our investor clients and financial advisers," said Clime founder and incoming chair John Abernethy.

Donat's appointment comes after Rod Bristow resigned as chief executive of Clime in November 2020. He has since joined early-stage investment firm Investible as its chief executive.

Clime bought Madison in June 2020 for about $5 million. At the time, Madison had about 100 advisers with $3 billion in funds under advice and total in-force insurance premiums of $65 million. Total gross revenue was about $34 million. Donat joined Clime's executive team and continued to lead Madison.

Donat will be paid a fixed base salary of $357,000 including superannuation, and a maximum short-term incentive of $200,000 in cash per year based on EBITDA, operating cash profit and operational targets. She will also receive 400,000 Clime shares immediately under the Employee Incentive Scheme.

Bristow was paid a total of $572,995 in FY20, up from $511,276 the year before. The 2020 salary included a base salary of $403,043 (base salary of $382,040 plus superannuation of $21,003), short-term incentives of $150,685 and options of $19.267.

Clime ended the March quarter with $1 billion in funds under management (up $55 million from December quarter), including LIC, individually managed accounts, separately managed accounts, managed funds and mandates.

Funds under advice were $3.1 billion (up $207 million from December quarter). Funds under administration for WealthPortal fell by $3 million to $834 million, while insurance premiums under advice fell $24 million to $46 million.