Climate science skills needed in financial services

As the COP26 summit continues, an industry body is calling on the need for greater climate science skills in the financial services industry.

FINSIA believes without climate science skills, financial services organisations are at a great risk of negatively impacting the economy. An example is inappropriately valuing green projects.

"These capabilities are not at the level they need to be, and this poses a risk to the financial system and the community as well as the probability of significant lost opportunities as we face a structural realignment of Australia's economy," FINSIA chief executive Chris Whitehead said.

"This realignment relies upon the astute allocation of capital and finance. These skills need to be developed swiftly and on a large scale."

Whitehead referred to a recent statement from the Council of Financial Regulators and believes the use of scenario analysis quantifies the exposure of the financial system to climate-related risks, setting expectations for management of such risks and improving the quality of disclosures.

University of Sydney Business School professor Christopher Wright agreed and said it is up to businesses to take action with new skills and frameworks.

"As the world urgently seeks to reinvent itself for a low-carbon future, business leaders and managers now need new frameworks and skills in redesigning their organisations for a radically different and increasingly climate-challenged future," he said.

"Unless strong action is taken there is a real likelihood that much of Australian industry will be caught unprepared for the rapid shift to a low-carbon economy."

Whitehead said FINSIA is aware of regulator and economists' concerns and is focusing the Institute's role to highlight climate science skills as a critical requirement in the professionalism, education and performance of those working in financial services.

"FINSIA will be increasing its focus on this issue and looking for opportunities for constructive collaboration with other stakeholders in the months and years ahead," he said.