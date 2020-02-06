NEWS
Investment
Climate risk should be integral to business: Report
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 6 FEB 2020   11:40AM

Companies increasingly need to understand climate change risks affecting their businesses if they wish to remain competitive, according to the Governance Institute of Australia.

Governance Institute chief executive Megan Motto said it found that nine in 10 Australians want governments and organisations to take action on climate change.

"With stakeholders more focused than ever before on climate change and sustainability, organisations that fail to address these issues will find the market will pass them by," Motto said.

In response, the institute released a climate change risk disclosure, meant as a practical guide to managing climate risks for business.

Motto said directors, governance and risk professionals, and C-suite executives have a responsibility to their stakeholders to know the risks their organisations face.

"Climate change risk needs to be given the same weight as other material business considerations and decisions, if companies are going to survive," she said.

"Regulators and the broader community have identified climate risk as a growing area of concern, and company directors are likely to face increasing scrutiny of their decisions in the years ahead."

The report points to seven main principles for effective disclosures including ensuring relevancy, clarity, specificity, consistency, reliability, comparability and timeliness.

APRA welcomed the new guide with executive board member Geoff Summerhayes labeling it as a valuable took that will support ASX listed entities, and others, in their management and public disclosure of climate risks.

"Climate risk should be an integral part of business strategy and risk management frameworks," he said.

"APRA continues to collaborate with local and international regulators in our multi-stakeholder engagements to urge APRA-regulated entities and the wider businesses community to consider climate change as a core financial risk that must be identified, managed and disclosed."

