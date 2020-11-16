Climate change reporting is cheap talk: Research

New research suggests that many companies engage in "cheap talk" and are ultimately greenwashing as a result of reporting poor quality emissions data.

The University of Augsberg research paper, co-authored by Research Affiliates' Vitali Kalesnik, found there is no evidence that companies' forward-looking estimates about greenhouse gas emissions is accurate, nor does it lead to future changes in their ability to reduce emissions.

"Further, we find that data on estimated emissions are at least 2.4 times less effective than reported data in identifying the worst emitters and provide little information to identify green companies in brown sectors," the paper, Green Data or Greenwashing? Do Corporate Carbon Emissions Data Enable Investors to Mitigate Climate Change? reads.

To help mitigate climate change, investors tend to switch investments from "brown to green companies" and engage in activist measures - but this all depends on available greenhouse gas emissions data - which some companies report voluntarily while others estimate on a forward-looking basis

Currently, available estimated data is "materially worse" in quality compared to the reported data which reduces the effectiveness of investors in attempting to mitigate climate change.

"The prevailing data landscape leaves plenty of potential for greenwashing. We do not interpret our results as suggesting that data providers are sloppy estimators of various data sets."

The researchers did however state that: "Our results suggest needed change to the status quo, in which companies can voluntarily report their emissions forcing third-party data providers to close the data-availability gap with estimated data."

The solution potentially lies in introducing an international body that regulates mandatory reporting of greenhouse gases, establishes protocols and auditing standards to ensure companies are providing quality data.

"In the interim, while reporting remains voluntary, data providers should strive to increase the percentage of the reported data while investors should push companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions," the researchers said.

"One way for investors to incentivise companies to start reporting is to assume the worst possible outcome given the information available about the non-reporting company, as proposed in the United Nations (1992) precautionary principle."