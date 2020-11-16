NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Climate change reporting is cheap talk: Research
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 16 NOV 2020   12:19PM

New research suggests that many companies engage in "cheap talk" and are ultimately greenwashing as a result of reporting poor quality emissions data.

The University of Augsberg research paper, co-authored by Research Affiliates' Vitali Kalesnik, found there is no evidence that companies' forward-looking estimates about greenhouse gas emissions is accurate, nor does it lead to future changes in their ability to reduce emissions.

"Further, we find that data on estimated emissions are at least 2.4 times less effective than reported data in identifying the worst emitters and provide little information to identify green companies in brown sectors," the paper, Green Data or Greenwashing? Do Corporate Carbon Emissions Data Enable Investors to Mitigate Climate Change? reads.

To help mitigate climate change, investors tend to switch investments from "brown to green companies" and engage in activist measures - but this all depends on available greenhouse gas emissions data - which some companies report voluntarily while others estimate on a forward-looking basis

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Currently, available estimated data is "materially worse" in quality compared to the reported data which reduces the effectiveness of investors in attempting to mitigate climate change.

"The prevailing data landscape leaves plenty of potential for greenwashing. We do not interpret our results as suggesting that data providers are sloppy estimators of various data sets."

The researchers did however state that: "Our results suggest needed change to the status quo, in which companies can voluntarily report their emissions forcing third-party data providers to close the data-availability gap with estimated data."

The solution potentially lies in introducing an international body that regulates mandatory reporting of greenhouse gases, establishes protocols and auditing standards to ensure companies are providing quality data.

"In the interim, while reporting remains voluntary, data providers should strive to increase the percentage of the reported data while investors should push companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions," the researchers said.

"One way for investors to incentivise companies to start reporting is to assume the worst possible outcome given the information available about the non-reporting company, as proposed in the United Nations (1992) precautionary principle."

Read more: Climate changeGreenwashingFunds managementResearch AffiliatesUniversity of AugsbergVitali Kalesnik
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Global equities manager hires GM
Aussie small caps outperform
BNY Mellon expands to Asia Pacific
Female fund managers outperform men
Market rebound leaves behind active managers
Corporate climate risk disclosures must show more: IGCC
HESTA doubles down on climate action
Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow
Create coalitions for change: Martin Currie
NZ blacklists fossil fuels from super
Editor's Choice
ASIC sounds the alarm on buy-now-pay-later
KANIKA SOOD
One in five users of buy-now-pay-later services are missing payments, as the industry almost doubles its lending, according to ASIC's latest review of the sector.
Industry fund slashes admin fees
KARREN VERGARA
A $13 billion superannuation fund has slashed its administration fees by a third.
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
KARREN VERGARA
Senator Jane Hume is cracking down on how superannuation funds spend members' money and subjecting them to the same stringent reporting and disclosure requirements as publicly-listed companies.
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has confirmed it will continue to carry out its extensive growth strategy with further "tuck-in" acquisitions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Xe1eK9I5