Clients want more communication from advisers: Research

Clients want to hear better communication from financial advisers and more regularly, new research of independent financial advisers reveals.

The analysis of 230 IFAs by Business Health in its annual Future Ready report found that only 27% of advice practices are touching base with their best clients more than 10 times a year.

Business Health owner Rod Bertino told a Midwinter event this morning that while there is no one correct answer, how often an adviser communicates depends on the client and practice.

"But at a high level, we'd like to see advisers at least ask the questions: how could we improve our communication to you and how could we provide you with more of the information you're looking for at a time you need it?" he said.

In terms of client satisfaction, the number one attribute clients look for isn't advisers' technical ability or the quality of the advice - but the depth of the relationship, he said, pointing to some 43,000 advised clients who were surveyed.

"Pleasingly throughout 2020 and 2021, that remained the number one rating attribute," Bertino said.

However, times are changing, and client's needs are changing, he warned.

More than half (55%) of clients are 60 years old and nearly one in two of this cohort are retired.

"That's a dramatic demographic shift that advice businesses need to be aware of, but more importantly, prepared for because while older clients still have needs for advice, they're generally different needs to what they originally had when they came to their adviser," he said.

Most clients engage with an adviser for either life insurance cover or accumulation products to save for retirement.

While a 70- to 75-year-old client no longer has a need for accumulation-related superannuation and insurance products, Bertino emphasised that they still have "very real needs for advice" and advisers must align a service that matches changing needs.

That could be in aged care, estate planning, philanthropy or dealing with Centrelink.

While advisers may not provide all the solutions, they are ideally placed to facilitate these discussions and can engage specialists in those areas to implement a solution, he said.

The survey found that only one in four of practices in the country are considering banding their range of solutions they offer clients.