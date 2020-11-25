ClearView streamlines underwriting

ClearView Wealth has adopted Munich Re's digital platform to streamline the underwriting process and manage compliance obligations.

ALLFINANZ Cloud, which was launched by Munich Re in 2019, will provide the cloud-based underwriting rules engine to speed up the underwriting process.

The use of predictive modelling and machine learning aims to create efficiencies when onboarding new customers and reduce the number of underwriting questions.

ClearView general manager of wealth management, Deborah Lowe said the firm continues to invest in IT infrastructure to build a complete end-to-end digital solution that delivers a superior adviser and client experience, with the ability for customers to self-service in the future.

"Financial services in Australia is one of the most regulated industries globally and our decision to implement ALLFINANZ Cloud ensures ClearView is able to dynamically manage its compliance obligations and any regulatory changes while pursuing long-term sustainable growth," Lowe said.

Other life insurers that have adopted ALLFINANZ Cloud are Prudential Thailand, Generali Indonesia, Hong Leong Malaysia and FT Life Hong Kong.

US technology firm Omniscience announced in April that it has developed an underwriting function that accelerates life insurance decisions one thousand times or more.

Omniscience co-founder and chief executive Sunil Rawat said: "Our customers, many of whom are in Asia, are reporting that they are experiencing a dramatic increase in their workloads. There are both many more claims due to the pandemic and more applications for life insurance than in the past."