NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Insurance
Sponsored by
ClearView restructures pricing as life sector struggles
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 13 MAR 2020   12:13PM

The tough times in Australia's life insurance sector have forced the provider to overhaul its pricing.

ClearView has revised its pricing across its Life Solutions stepped and hybrid income protection products, as the insurer battles to remain profitable in "extremely difficult market conditions".

Facing higher expected income protection claims costs, "substantial" reinsurance cost increases and the full impact of the most recent reduction in interest rates, ClearView managing director Simon Swanson has revealed the firm will adjust premium rates ahead of an expected "wave" of changes across the life industry over the next six months.

Specifically, the firm has made a series of increases and decreases in the range of 0-10% to base premium rates for its stepped and hybrid premium lump sum cover, while also reducing size discounts for lower Life and TPD cover amounts, and for higher Trauma cover amounts.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Across its stepped and hybrid income protection products the firm will has increased benefit period for one, two and five years and accident-only cover by 10%, while also increasing benefit periods to age 60, 65 and 70 by 35%.

Additionally, the insurer has introduced a new option dubbed Indemnity 60 which it positioning as potentially a suitable lower cost option for some clients.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"This option provides a maximum 60% income replacement, with an additional income support benefit that boosts the benefit up to a 75% income replacement rate for the first six months of claim if the life insured is claiming under the one duty definition and is unable to generate any income," ClearView said.

Swanson said the life insurer also needed to follow the "substantial" change it made in 2019 to its level premium rates with another increase, as combined impact of rising interest rates and the claims outlook take their toll.

The changes will be subject to a two-year freeze period for inforce business; in a move ClearView said would ensure clients did not experience a change to their base rate across the first two years of their policy. However the new rates will apply from the second renewal.

While the firm was able to "broadly" move inforce policies to the new business rates after its 2019 revisions, ClearView said the deteriorating conditions would halt its attempts to continue the limited increase approach in 2020.

"The premium rates for these policyholders will move towards the new business rates outlined above, subject to some rate increase caps," ClearView said.

"While ClearView has continuously sought to minimise increases on parts of the inforce portfolio to support policyholders and advisers, the effects of last year's deferrals and rate change freezes mean some increases will now be substantial.

"However, none of the increases for existing policyholders will result in them being on higher premium rate bases than new business customers."

Swanson said the rate changes were "unavoidable".

"We will explain these changes to policyholders in a note that will be sent alongside annual renewal notices," Swanson said.

"We are also developing options to help policyholders manage the impact of the rate changes on them and retain their cover. Further information on these options will be provided in coming weeks."

He also said the company understood that financial advisers were under "enormous pressure for a range of reasons", and noted the new rates would only add more to their plate.

"Regrettably, today's rates announcement is likely to bring additional challenges. These changes have not been made lightly," Swanson said.

"That said, we are focused on moving toward more stable and sustainable product and pricing terms for your clients.

"I would personally like to thank you for your support to date and I hope you will continue to support ClearView as we take the painful steps to implement necessary changes over the next 6-12 months."

Read more: ClearViewSimon SwansonIndemnityLife Solutions
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC bans direct life cold calling
Whistleblower calls out approved product lies
Life industry steps toward trust
ClearView ramps up risk, compliance
Ban unsolicited life insurance sales: Poll
Self-licensing trend boosts ClearView offering
ASIC FAR, advice industry contract
Risk commission changes imperil advice practices
Group risk inflows slow at CommInsure, AMP
ClearView defends risk advice commissions
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ow3RUGF8