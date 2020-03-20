ClearView rated stable

In its first ever Fitch rating, ClearView Wealth has been declared stable.

ClearView Wealth has picked up a long-term issuer default rating of BBB from credit rating issuer Fitch, the wealth manager's first rating by the firm.

According to Fitch, both ClearView Wealth and the firm's operating subsidiary ClearView Life Assurance are stable, with the life assurance arm also receiving a BBB long-term IDR, in addition to an insurer financial strength rating of BBB+.

ClearView managing director Simon Swanson said the BBB issuer dealt rating and the BBB+ insurer financial strength rating were "further demonstration" of the firm's "strong business model, unique distribution strategy and strong balance sheet".

The rating comes atop a busy month for the firm to date.

Earlier this week it awarded a $1 billion platform mandate to HUB24, as it transitions away from its own wrap platform.

The deal will see ClearView migrate $1 billion from its WealthSolutions platform to HUB24, however the firm will not close the offering. It will transition to HUB24, rather than operate a fully-outsourced CV-issued platform. As part of the deal, ClearView's primary superannuation life insurance portfolio will be transferred to the HUB24 Super Fund, though the portfolio will continue to be administered by ClearView.

"Our aim is to deliver a modern wrap technology platform for our customers and members, and provide increased opportunity to deliver ClearView's products to market," a ClearView spokesperson said.

Late last week the firm overhauled the pricing of its LifeSolutions stepped and hybrid income protection products, in a move designed to help it battle what it dubbed "extremely difficult market conditions".