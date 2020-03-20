NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
ClearView rated stable
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAR 2020   11:56AM

In its first ever Fitch rating, ClearView Wealth has been declared stable.

ClearView Wealth has picked up a long-term issuer default rating of BBB from credit rating issuer Fitch, the wealth manager's first rating by the firm.

According to Fitch, both ClearView Wealth and the firm's operating subsidiary ClearView Life Assurance are stable, with the life assurance arm also receiving a BBB long-term IDR, in addition to an insurer financial strength rating of BBB+.

ClearView managing director Simon Swanson said the BBB issuer dealt rating and the BBB+ insurer financial strength rating were "further demonstration" of the firm's "strong business model, unique distribution strategy and strong balance sheet".

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

The rating comes atop a busy month for the firm to date.

Earlier this week it awarded a $1 billion platform mandate to HUB24, as it transitions away from its own wrap platform.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

The deal will see ClearView migrate $1 billion from its WealthSolutions platform to HUB24, however the firm will not close the offering. It will transition to HUB24, rather than operate a fully-outsourced CV-issued platform. As part of the deal, ClearView's primary superannuation life insurance portfolio will be transferred to the HUB24 Super Fund, though the portfolio will continue to be administered by ClearView.

"Our aim is to deliver a modern wrap technology platform for our customers and members, and provide increased opportunity to deliver ClearView's products to market," a ClearView spokesperson said.

Late last week the firm overhauled the pricing of its LifeSolutions stepped and hybrid income protection products, in a move designed to help it battle what it dubbed "extremely difficult market conditions".

Read more: BBBClearView WealthFitchHUB24ClearView Life AssuranceHUB24 Super FundLifeSolutionsSimon SwansonWealthSolutions
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Platforms maintain cash rate on RBA cut
HUB24 appoints interim chief financial officer
HUB24 wins $1b mandate
ClearView restructures pricing as life sector struggles
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Super fund appoints deputy investments chief
HUB24 announces new board appointment
Whistleblower calls out approved product lies
Fixed income investors spooked by global politics: Fitch
ClearView ramps up risk, compliance
Editor's Choice
Mirae appoints wholesale distribution lead
KANIKA SOOD
Mirae Asset Management has hired from Russell Investments to appoint a lead for its wholesale distribution in Australia.
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
HARRISON WORLEY
Chi-X has released another tranche of US listed-blue chip company TraCRs to meet demand for local access to US mega cap stocks.
World rolls out stimulus
ELIZA BAVIN
As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world announced their own stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.
Investment manager criminally charged
ELIZA BAVIN
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has been charged with breaching client money obligations.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hB4DZIg2