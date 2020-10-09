NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
ClearView pushes ahead with SFT
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 9 OCT 2020   12:36PM

The ASX-listed wealth and insurance company will complete the successor fund transfer of its risk-only superannuation products to HUB24, which is scheduled to take effect on October 31.

ClearView will move its clients from its LifeSolutions Super and Super Rollover products to the HUB24 Super Fund, ceasing to be members of the ClearView Retirement Plan.

The trustee will change from ClearView Nominees to Equity Trustee's HTFS Nominees, which was recently appointed by HUB24 to oversee its $7.9 billion super portfolio.

"Your client's insurance policy will continue, with the same insurer, cover and options. ClearView Life Assurance will remain the policy administrator and day-to-day adviser arrangements will continue as normal," ClearView wrote.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

LifeSolutions Super holds policies such as accidental death, total and permanent disability (TPD), accidental TPD, income protection and income protection plus, for ClearView Retirement Plan members. Super Rollover enables monies from another complying superannuation fund into the plan.

The diversified financial services firm flagged the move in March, transferring $1 billion of funds administration to HUB24, starting with its WealthSolutions2 and ClearView Managed Portfolios products.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

ClearView's WealthFoundations platform remains with ClearView.

Managing director Simon Swanson said at the time that the strategy is an effort to simplify the business.

"This is an exciting strategic partnership for ClearView. We are committed to delivering a high-quality, differentiated wrap-based offer to advisers and clients, with a focus on adviser efficiency, offering choice and value for money," he said.

Read more: HUB24SuperannuationClearView Retirement PlanLifeSolutions SuperSuper RolloverClearView Life AssuranceClearView ManagedClearView NomineesEquity TrusteeHUB24 Super FundLife insuranceSimon SwansonWealthFoundations
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Amnesty unearths $588m unpaid super
Bermuda-based fund launches down under
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
Super funds squander member money: Bragg
Trustees cutting corners: Rowell
AMP tops worst-performing super funds list
Super fund overhauls performance on red rating
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
Industry fund chief to step down
Aussies want to invest super in property: Research
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
ALLY SELBY
AMP Capital has been included in a prestigious list celebrating excellence in responsible investment, amid a turbulent year during which controversy after controversy has rocked the investment manager.
Adviser sentenced to eight years' prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A financial adviser has been jailed over using clients' money to fund his lifestyle to the tune of $1.1 million, including $72,000 he spent on a boat, while licensed by AMP, NAB and Synchron.
BT cuts fees, premiums for super members
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
From October 1, most BT Super members will pay less in admin fees and insurance premiums - except those with a balance less than $17,000 who will see a rise in admin fees.
Women focus in Labor budget reply
ELIZA BAVIN
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has put the spotlight on childcare, aged care and social housing when delivering his budget reply speech.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
12
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
13
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
OCT
13
ASFA Briefing: Credit as an asset class 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OnkCHI5p