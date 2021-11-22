NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ClearView, Manulife to launch retirement products

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   11:28AM

ClearView has entered a strategic partnership with Canadian wealth firm Manulife Investment Management to launch a range of products with an immediate focus on retirement income solutions.

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding to partner and development products for the Australian market.

The partnership with leverage ClearView's local product development and distribution capabilities with Manulife's global expertise across public and private asset classes as well as ESG integration.

"ClearView is continuously looking for opportunities to serve our customers and advisers better. With a rapidly growing number of Australians in or nearing retirement, it is critical they have access to products that help them manage their drawdowns," ClearView managing director Simon Swanson said.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"We are excited to partner with one of the world's leading asset managers to come up with solutions for Australia's large pre-retiree and retiree market."

Manulife's head of wealth and asset management, Asia Michael Dommermuth added: "Innovative solutions such as liability-driven investment and income-orientated strategies are playing an increasingly important role in aiding investors around the world to generate a stable income in retirement."

"Similarly, in Australia, there is a clear need for effective retirement income solutions to help more people achieve their retirement goals."

The latest development comes after ClearView divested its financial advice business to Centrepoint Alliance.

It later announced it was undertaking a strategic review with a focus on maximising shareholder value.

Elsewhere, ClearView launched a new suite of life insurance products that come with significant changes to income protection and aim to address the shortcomings in existing solutions and meet the evolving needs of customers, advisers, and regulators.

Read more: ClearViewManulife Investment ManagementMichael DommermuthCentrepoint AllianceSimon Swanson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Risk inflows marginally recover
Centrepoint partners with Iress
Consumers lose out on IP changes
TAL releases income protection range
ClearView launches risk product suite
ClearView kicks off strategic review
ClearView offloads advice unit
Centrepoint names chief executive
Angus Benbow leaves finance for fitness
Advice engagement jumps during COVID-19

Editor's Choice

Equip appoints head of retirement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Promoting from within, the superannuation fund has created the role to strengthen its offering to retired members to optimise their outcomes.

Caddick's assets will be sold

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The assets of missing alleged conwoman Melissa Caddick, including a Sydney home worth more than $6 million, must be sold to pay back victims.

Bell AM announces US distribution plans

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $3.5 billion boutique global equity manager announced a joint venture distribution partnership with US-based multi-boutique Spouting Rock Asset Management.

APRA questions trustees on financial resilience

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a discussion paper seeking information from superannuation trustees on their plans to maintain the financial resilience needed to protect members' best financial interests.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.