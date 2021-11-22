ClearView, Manulife to launch retirement products

ClearView has entered a strategic partnership with Canadian wealth firm Manulife Investment Management to launch a range of products with an immediate focus on retirement income solutions.

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding to partner and development products for the Australian market.

The partnership with leverage ClearView's local product development and distribution capabilities with Manulife's global expertise across public and private asset classes as well as ESG integration.

"ClearView is continuously looking for opportunities to serve our customers and advisers better. With a rapidly growing number of Australians in or nearing retirement, it is critical they have access to products that help them manage their drawdowns," ClearView managing director Simon Swanson said.

"We are excited to partner with one of the world's leading asset managers to come up with solutions for Australia's large pre-retiree and retiree market."

Manulife's head of wealth and asset management, Asia Michael Dommermuth added: "Innovative solutions such as liability-driven investment and income-orientated strategies are playing an increasingly important role in aiding investors around the world to generate a stable income in retirement."

"Similarly, in Australia, there is a clear need for effective retirement income solutions to help more people achieve their retirement goals."

The latest development comes after ClearView divested its financial advice business to Centrepoint Alliance.

It later announced it was undertaking a strategic review with a focus on maximising shareholder value.

Elsewhere, ClearView launched a new suite of life insurance products that come with significant changes to income protection and aim to address the shortcomings in existing solutions and meet the evolving needs of customers, advisers, and regulators.