Insurance

ClearView kicks off strategic review

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 3 SEP 2021   12:38PM

A week after selling its advice unit, ASX-listed ClearView has announced a strategic review of the business supported by its private equity shareholder.

ClearView said the review's focus is to maximise shareholder value. It was announced after an evaluation of CVW's future capital structure and discussions with Crescent Capital Partners which is its largest shareholder.

The review will include potential "change of control transactions".

ClearView has appointed BofA Securities as its sole financial adviser and Gilbert + Tobin as its legal adviser for the review.

The firm's three business units are financial advice, wealth management and life insurance.

The review, which hints at asset sales, was announced just a week after CVW sold its financial advice unit to Centrepoint Alliance for $15.2 million.

CVW has net cash and investments of $374 million at June end.

It raised $75 million in tier 2 capital during the year and migrated private label platform from Colonial First State to HUB24 as it looked to simplify and digitise its wealth management business.

