Executive Appointments

ClearView appoints chief executive

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 1 MAY 2023   12:38PM

The financial services group has appointed Nadine Gooderick to the role, with current managing director Simon Swanson set to retire after a 12-year tenure.

Swanson will step down at the end of June, at which time Gooderick, currently the firm's group executive, technology and development, will take over.

The board thanked Swanson for his contribution and dedication to ClearView and the broader industry.

"As the group's inaugural managing director, Simon has led ClearView to become one of Australia's leading life insurance companies," it said.

"Over the last few years, he has successfully guided the business through a period of enormous disruption, and regulatory and structural change. He leaves the business strongly positioned to continue its growth and capitalise on an improving life insurance market."

The board welcomed Gooderick, saying she has extensive experience managing international programs and leading large diverse teams across different functions and markets.

Having joined ClearView in 2020, the board said her key achievements since include establishing and executing the group's transformation program, overseeing the launch of its new enterprise policy administration system, and underwriting the rules engine.

"Nadine is a well-respected, proven business leader with over 25 years life insurance experience working across the Asia Pacific region," it explained.

"Through this experience, Nadine has brought fresh ideas and disciplines to ClearView since joining, reinforcing the board's preference for an internal appointment."

Swanson commented on his departure and said it has been a privilege to lead such a "great business."

"Our vision, when we established this business, was to be a dynamic challenger and differentiate ourselves by being easy to do business with and by delivering a superior customer experience," he said.

"I am extremely proud of what we have achieved."

Gooderick explained that she is committed to ensuring a seamless leadership transition with minimal disruption to staff, customers and business partners.

"I am looking forward to helping shape ClearView's future growth aspirations as we continue our transformation program to simplify and strengthen the foundation of our business, positioning ClearView to explore new opportunities using emerging digital technologies," she said.

