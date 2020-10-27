NEWS
Executive Appointments
ClearView adds to leadership team
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 27 OCT 2020   11:29AM

The diversified financial services business has made a raft of changes to its leadership team, including a fresh life insurance lead and new general manager of wealth management.

ClearView has today announced a series of key management changes as part of its realignment strategy, namely the appointment of Gerard Kerr as general manager - life insurance from February 2021, accountable for the end-to-end life insurance business.

Kerr is currently Zurich's head of group insurance, a role he shifted into just last month. Kerr transitioned to Zurich as part of its acquisition of the ANZ OnePath business in the role of head of propositions and group life, OnePath.

At the time, a spokesperson for Zurich confirmed the insurer was restructuring and that Kerr would hold his current role on an interim basis before leaving the business in the New Year.

ClearView has also named a new general manager - wealth management in Deborah Lowe. Lowe is currently general manager - people and operations.

Meanwhile, Nadine Gooderick will join the business next month as general manager - transformation. She was most recently chief operating officer of Reinsurance Group of America's Australian business. She has also previously held roles with MLC Life Insurance.

Gooderick has been consulting to ClearView since June of this year.

The appointments come as ClearView confirmed the volume and aggregate principal amount of its Subordinated Notes offering at $75 million. Of this, $44 million will be used to repay debt while $30 million will go towards capital requirements.

