Investment
Clearstream rebrands Australian acquisition
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 1 JUN 2020   12:20PM

The $14 trillion post-trade securities service provider has rebranded an Australian managed funds business that it acquired in July last year.

Sydney-based Ausmaq will be renamed Clearstream Australia from June 1, and will provide custody and administrative services in Australia for the managed funds industry.

Its local offering now has approximately $56.5 billion (€34 billion) in assets under custody and term deposits, Clearstream said.

Clearstream Australia chief executive Ravi Subramaniam said the service provider would help leverage its parent company's expertise in the local market.

"We see growing interest in cross-border investments in Australia," he said.

"Connecting the Australian market with other international markets, Clearstream Australia will support our clients with local expertise and knowledge of the domestic market, embedded in an international network for investment fund services."

In the fourth quarter, Clearstream Australia will be connected to the global service provider's fund processing platform Vestima, giving the firm's Australian customers access to international services.

It will also help international investors access the local market, it said, and will automate parts of funds services for Australian custodian banks, wrap platforms and wealth.

This will allow them to benefit from lower costs, Clearstream said, as well as increased efficiency and international standards.

Clearstream Banking chief executive and head of investment fund services Philippe Seyll said its Australian offering will benefit both local and international investors.

"With Clearstream Australia, we are significantly expanding our international network for investment fund services," he said.

"The integration lays further groundwork for the extension of our Vestima services to the Australian markets, connecting international and Australian issuers and investors.

"With the planned link to Vestima, Australian investors will have access to more than 190,000 investment funds domiciled in close to 50 jurisdictions."

Read more: Clearstream AustraliaVestimaAusmaqClearstream BankingPhilippe SeyllRavi Subramaniam
