ClearBridge launches unhedged fund

Franklin Templeton subsidiary ClearBridge Investments has launched the unhedged version of the ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund following investor demand.

The fund, like the hedged version, invests in global listed infrastructure securities such as gas, electricity and water utilities, renewables, toll-roads, airports, rail and communication infrastructure.

The fund invests in 30 to 60 securities that typically have predictable income streams and provide investors with long-term inflation-linked growth.

"The decision to create an unhedged version of the popular infrastructure income fund reflects feedback from both institutional and retail investors who demanded greater choice and flexibility to invest in our funds and traditionally manage their own currency risk," ClearBridge Investments portfolio manager Charles Hamieh said.

The top five stock holdings are Atlas Arteria, Exelon Corp, Clearway Energy, SSE and Sydney Airport.

The $403 million hedged version of the fund has returned around 14% per annum in the 12 months to May 31. The recently unhedged fund currently has $284 million in funds under management.

The ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund - hedged recently won the infrastructure award at the Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards.

The launch of the fund comes after ClearBridge Investments was rebranded from RARE Infrastructure. RARE was part of New York-based ClearBridge, which was part of Legg Mason.

Legg Mason was acquired by Franklin Templeton in August last year.