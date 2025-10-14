Classic 60/40 approach underdelivers for women retirees

Women with their retirement savings invested in a traditional 60/40 portfolio are more likely to run out of money early, according to a Monash University study.

The study looked at how well the 60/40 strategy supports retirees - both male and female - over a 25-year period for both a comfortable and modest retirement. For a comfortable retirement, the study assumed a necessary annual income of $53,289 and $34,522 for a modest retirement lifestyle.

The research found women were more likely to face financial strain taking this approach, especially if aiming for a comfortable retirement.

Monash assumed a median balance of $213,986 for men and $201,233 for women. In the scenario, both retired in 2022 at age 67 and live to age 92. They are homeowners, single and are eligible for the Age Pension - their only other income is the deemed income from their super balance. Immediately upon retirement they invest their savings in a 60/40 strategy and make minimum drawdowns, with all elements adjusted for inflation over time.

For the first 10 years, Monash used 25-year rolling mean returns of 5.59% for equities and 1.23% for bonds. The standard deviation for equities was 13.49% and 7.32% for bonds, with 0.508 correlation. For years 11-25, it assumed a return of 6.69% for equities and 2.09% for bonds; the standard deviation for equities was 17.42% while it was 13.36% for bonds. The correlation was 0.3420.

Based on this, the study found that both the male and female retiree will have run out of money within 25 years (2047) if aiming for a comfortable retirement. For men, this will occur within 12 years (2034), while for women it happens within 11 years (2033). However, when living a modest lifestyle, modelling suggested a 95% success rate.

Switching to mean balances of $453,075 for men and $403,038 for women, neither exhausted their savings when living a modest lifestyle. However, when targeting a comfortable lifestyle, the male retiree does not exhaust his savings while the female does.

Monash Centre for Financial Studies (MCFS) senior research fellow Bei Cui said the 60/40 approach only works well when several factors align, being a higher balance at retirement, modest lifestyle expectations, and positive early returns.

"Many believe the 60/40 portfolio provides a safe balance, but in practice it does not deliver the same security for everyone, particularly for women who begin retirement at a disadvantage," Cui said.

Typically, women retire with about 25% less in superannuation than men. This, and the fact they have lower ongoing benefits puts greater pressure on their portfolios and increases the risk of running out of money.

MCFS deputy director Ummul Ruthbah said retirement outcomes are highly dependent on when a person retires, their starting balance and spending needs.

"Portfolios for both men and women are hit hard if investment returns are poor in the first years of retirement, but since women's balances are typically smaller, their portfolios are likely to deplete faster," Ruthbah said.

The study concluded that a single investment formula, such as 60/40, is not enough when it comes to retirement planning. Withdrawal strategies that are tailored to individual needs and adjust to market conditions are needed, as is greater financial literacy support. Financial planning must address gender-related gaps, it said.