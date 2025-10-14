Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Classic 60/40 approach underdelivers for women retirees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 OCT 2025   12:26PM

Women with their retirement savings invested in a traditional 60/40 portfolio are more likely to run out of money early, according to a Monash University study.

The study looked at how well the 60/40 strategy supports retirees - both male and female - over a 25-year period for both a comfortable and modest retirement. For a comfortable retirement, the study assumed a necessary annual income of $53,289 and $34,522 for a modest retirement lifestyle.

The research found women were more likely to face financial strain taking this approach, especially if aiming for a comfortable retirement.

Monash assumed a median balance of $213,986 for men and $201,233 for women. In the scenario, both retired in 2022 at age 67 and live to age 92. They are homeowners, single and are eligible for the Age Pension - their only other income is the deemed income from their super balance. Immediately upon retirement they invest their savings in a 60/40 strategy and make minimum drawdowns, with all elements adjusted for inflation over time.

For the first 10 years, Monash used 25-year rolling mean returns of 5.59% for equities and 1.23% for bonds. The standard deviation for equities was 13.49% and 7.32% for bonds, with 0.508 correlation. For years 11-25, it assumed a return of 6.69% for equities and 2.09% for bonds; the standard deviation for equities was 17.42% while it was 13.36% for bonds. The correlation was 0.3420.

Based on this, the study found that both the male and female retiree will have run out of money within 25 years (2047) if aiming for a comfortable retirement. For men, this will occur within 12 years (2034), while for women it happens within 11 years (2033). However, when living a modest lifestyle, modelling suggested a 95% success rate.

Switching to mean balances of $453,075 for men and $403,038 for women, neither exhausted their savings when living a modest lifestyle. However, when targeting a comfortable lifestyle, the male retiree does not exhaust his savings while the female does.

Monash Centre for Financial Studies (MCFS) senior research fellow Bei Cui said the 60/40 approach only works well when several factors align, being a higher balance at retirement, modest lifestyle expectations, and positive early returns.

"Many believe the 60/40 portfolio provides a safe balance, but in practice it does not deliver the same security for everyone, particularly for women who begin retirement at a disadvantage," Cui said.

Typically, women retire with about 25% less in superannuation than men. This, and the fact they have lower ongoing benefits puts greater pressure on their portfolios and increases the risk of running out of money.

MCFS deputy director Ummul Ruthbah said retirement outcomes are highly dependent on when a person retires, their starting balance and spending needs.

"Portfolios for both men and women are hit hard if investment returns are poor in the first years of retirement, but since women's balances are typically smaller, their portfolios are likely to deplete faster," Ruthbah said.

The study concluded that a single investment formula, such as 60/40, is not enough when it comes to retirement planning. Withdrawal strategies that are tailored to individual needs and adjust to market conditions are needed, as is greater financial literacy support. Financial planning must address gender-related gaps, it said.

Read more: Monash UniversityBei CuiUmmul RuthbahAge PensionMonash Centre for Financial Studies
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Draft laws for insurers' ban on use of genetic test results released
Age Pension to increase on September 20
Super funds test cybersecurity resilience
HESTA calls for reforms to help women in retirement
AMP launches superannuation feature to boost retirement income
Super for housing would benefit 4% of homebuyers: ASFA
DBFO reforms package 'pretty disappointing': FAAA
Fixing retirement system an election priority: Grattan
Treasury drafts superannuation retirement income principles
Most retirees who rent live in poverty: Grattan Institute

Editor's Choice

New 100% tariffs on China: Another TACO moment?

KARREN VERGARA
As the US threatens more outlandish tariffs on China, investment experts foresee more market volatility in the short term with neither side backing down. But will US President Donald Trump once again "chicken out"?

Integro appoints head of advice and growth

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Integro Private Wealth has appointed Glen Mesch as head of advice and growth, as it scales its national presence by accelerating growth on the east coast.

Ausbil lists two global ETFs on ASX

MATTHEW WAI
Ausbil Investment Management has listed two active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with one investing in global small caps and the other in infrastructure.

Classic 60/40 approach underdelivers for women retirees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The traditional 60/40 portfolio is harming women's chances of a comfortable retirement, a study suggests.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media