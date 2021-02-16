NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Class makes acquisition, profit up
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 FEB 2021   12:00PM

The SMSF technology platform has announced the acquisition of the documentation service of an accounting software provider and recorded a 3.2% increase in statutory profit to $3.2 million in its half-year results.

Class is acquiring ReckonDocs for an enterprise value of $13 million with the transaction expected to be completed on March 1.

ReckonDocs is used by over 2000 Australian businesses and its services of company registrations, trust deeds and SMSF deeds will be incorporated into Class' NowInfinity platform.

Class chief executive Andrew Russell said the acquisition will drive Class' market share in the legal documentation and corporate compliance space.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"The addition of ReckonDocs will see Class with approximately 14% market share by revenue of the corporate compliance and documentation segment," he said.

"We are committed to delivering our customers the most comprehensive and integrated suite of services available in the markets we operate in, and this acquisition will also deliver ReckonDocs clients an expanded set of products and services to add further value to the relationship."

This is the third acquisition in just over 12 months, following the acquisitions of NowInfinity and Smartcorp.

Class reported 27% revenue growth on the previous year to $25.9 million while EBITDA increased 29% to $10.4 million.

In addition, the technology provider's customer base increased 183% to 4456 customers. Its recently launched Class Trust is used by 175 accounting businesses and manages more than 2700 trusts.

Class also noted that integrated financial advisory firm Findex has signed up to the NowInfinity Documentation Suite for its national accounting network.

Read more: ClassReckonDocs f
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
NowInfinity founders join boutique
Netwealth takes stake in Aussie fintech
Class announces $4.2m acquisition
Class bolsters tech team
Class launches Xplan integration
A challenge in a Class of its own
SMSF platform makes $25m acquisition
SMSF gender gap reduces over time
Class makes managed accounts play
Class appoints chief executive
Editor's Choice
Hostplus enhances ESG option
KARREN VERGARA
Hostplus is changing its sustainable investment option on the back of growing demand from members who want a more sustainable and principled approach to their investments.
New corporate bond fund launches
ELIZA BAVIN
Artesian Capital has launched a new corporate-focussed, green and sustainable bond fund open to both wholesale and retail investors.
SMSFs primed for best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
Self-managed superannuation funds are ahead of the game in terms of meeting the looming best financial interest rules, according to its peak body association.
Iress hires head of corporate development
KANIKA SOOD
Iress has hired a former AMP corporate development director for a new role that reports to its chief executive Andrew Walsh.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something I2OfhN26