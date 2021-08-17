NEWS
Technology

Class makes acquisition, profit down

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 17 AUG 2021   12:01PM

In its full-year results, Class announced its acquisition of legal documentation software provider, Topdocs but also recorded a significant drop in its net profit.

Class is set to pay $13 million for the complete acquisition of the Topdocs platform and customer base comprised of $11.7 million in cash and $1.3 million in Class shares escrowed for 18 months.

The transaction is set to be completed on September 1 with an estimated revenue contribution of $3 million for this financial year.

Topdocs provides SMSF, corporate, and trust documentation to accountants, financial advisers, lawyers, and other professional advisers. It will be incorporated into Class' NowInfinity platform with Topdocs customers also transitioned onto the platform.

Class has made a raft of acquisitions recently with NowInfinity and Smartcorp in 2020 and Reckon Docs in March 2021, leading to an 18% share of the document and compliance market.

"Class has followed a strategic roadmap to grow our share of the corporate compliance and documentation market, and the Topdocs acquisition is another leap forward for the business following our acquisitions of NowInfinity, Reckon Docs and Smartcorp," Class chief executive Andrew Russell said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"We look forward to providing Topdocs customers continued great service and support as well as an expanded product set."

In its full-year results, statutory net profit was down 46% to $3.7 million with a $3.2 million loss attributed to the divestment of Philo Capital Advisers.

Meanwhile, operating revenue was up 25% to $54.9 million and EBITDA was up 15% to $21.9 million. Class maintained its underlying EBITDA margin of 40%.

"We are excited about the growth opportunities that are available to Class as we build our market leadership positions in our core markets and explore new adjacencies and offshore expansion to further grow our total addressable market," Russell said.

