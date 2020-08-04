NEWS
Executive Appointments
Class bolsters tech team
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   12:19PM

The self-managed super fund administration and software provider has appointed two new technology leads, set to help Class continue to grow and innovate.

Jarrod Yates and Glen MacLarty have been appointed as head of technology product and NextGen respectively, and report directly to Class' chief technology officer Alexis Rouch.

Rouch said she was delighted to welcome the two new technology leads to the software provider.

"Both Jarrod and Glen bring a wealth of skills and experience to Class from within and outside the industry," she said.

"This is a significant step in our ongoing investment in building world class technologies and product delivery capabilities as we grow."

Yates previously worked as the general manager of technology at financial planning software provider CCUBE Integrated Wealth. He also spent eight years with financial software provider Iress, where he was responsible for the development, deliver and quality the firm's XPLAN software package.

He has also held roles with JobAdder, IWL Limited, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Professional Advantage, and the Sydney Adventist Hospital.

Yates said he was looking forward to joining Class as it invests further in its digital offerings.

"Class have a reputation for creating innovative, best-of-breed software solutions," Yates said.

"It's a pleasure to be joining such strong leadership and delivery team that continues to focus on innovation and technology to simplify the management of SMSF, portfolios and trusts."

MacLarty most recently worked as a technology enablement manager at Qantas' Loyalty business, where he worked for more than five years.

Prior to this, he worked at ChannelAssist, First American Title Insurance Company of Australia, Eagle Datamation International and at the University of Technology, Sydney as a research scientist.

MacLarty said he was excited to join the Class family and be part of its next evolution of products.

"I look forward to bringing my experience of industry leading transformation and combining that with the knowledge and expertise within Class on the NextGen journey," he said.

Latest News
