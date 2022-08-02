Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Class bolsters leadership with new general managers

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 2 AUG 2022   12:41PM

The cloud-based wealth accounting platform has added four new general managers to its leadership team, while also bidding farewell to its long serving chief solutions officer.

The appointments of Gary Cox, Jo Hurley, Tracy Williams, and Tom Sargent follow the recent HUB24 Group announcement of Tim Steele as Class' chief executive.

The appointment come as the company adopts a new operating model which is designed to deliver greater focus on customer outcomes. Business lines are now aligned to Class and NowInfinity client propositions with responsibility for the support of HUBconnect offers now transitioning into the Class business.

Three of the four new appointments are internal promotions, including Cox, who was previously head of business services, and will now be responsible for the delivery of customer service excellence across the Class suite of products - Class Super, Class Portfolio and Class Trust.

Williams, previously the company's head of operations, has been appointed general manager, NowInfinity to focus on the delivery of, and accountability for customer support and solutions.

Class' head of technical services, Sargent, will step into the role of general manager data/HUBconnect to develop and deliver data solutions that will enable efficiency and growth for our business partners and support the delivery of HUBconnect offers in market.

Meanwhile, Hurley joins Class as general manager of growth, leading a team that will focus on supporting existing customers and partners and as well building relationships and propositions for new customer segments.

Hurley is a highly respected SMSF expert and entrepreneur with deep experience and well established SMSF industry relationships, Class said.

In recent years she has been working as a consultant but previously served more than a decade as chief executive of ENGAGE Super Audits and spent time as a partner, SMSF assurance and advisory at Deloitte.

Panos Alexandratos, who has played a key role in the leadership team for the last eight years, will continue to drive the development and delivery of Class's suite of products and services in his role as chief solutions officer.

Steele, who officially started in the role yesterday, said: "The appointments are testament to the capability we have within Class as well as our ability to attract great talent to our business."

"The new appointments will position our business and our people to deliver on our strategy, including focussing on our core SMSF capabilities and enhancing our market-leading solutions.

"We will be working closely with our colleagues at HUB24 to develop innovative solutions that deliver great outcomes for our customers and collaborating with industry partners to grow the SMSF market."

Read more: ClassNowInfinityGary CoxJo HurleyTim SteeleTom SargentTracy Williams
