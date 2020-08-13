NEWS
Technology
Class announces $4.2m acquisition
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 13 AUG 2020   11:25AM

Class announced that it has executed an agreement to buy 100% of Assuriti (Smartcorp) for $4.2 million as it reported a 15% increase in FY19 operating revenue.

The acquisition compromises an upfront cash payment of $2.73 million upon completion, plus $1.47 in Class shares escrowed for 18 months.

Class said the transaction is expected to be complete in August this year and be earnings accretive in FY21.

Smartcorp launched Australia's first online company ordering and ASIC compliance system in 2003, operating a platform that has delivered over 500,000 documents to accounting, professional services firms and financial advice networks.

Class chief executive Andrew Russell said the acquisition will complement Class' NowInfinity business and help grow the company's footprint in the document and corporate compliance market.

"Smartcorp is one of the pioneers in this segment, and when combined with NowInfinity will see Class with approximately 10% market share by revenue," Russell said.

"Combined with NowInfinity, we will continue to build our capabilities and compelling value proposition to ensure we help all our customers' manage their clients' businesses more effectively through a comprehensive suite of services."

Additionally, the company released its FY20 full year results reporting a 15% increase to its operating revenue and other income of $44.1 million.

Annualised recurring revenue was up 22% to $46.8 million as at June 30, and EBITDA was up 1% to $18.2 million.

Class declared a final, fully franked, dividend of 2.5 cents per share.

"Class has successfully completed the first year of its Reimagination strategy and has now entered its second year 'accelerate' phase.  The business is executing to play, and our results continue to deliver to our Reimagination targets we set ourselves," Russell said.

"Class is positioned well for accelerated growth in FY21 and beyond.  We are laser focused on continuing to execute o the plan we have set ourselves to transform the Class business and extend our leadership position in all markets we operate in."

Read more: ClassSmartcorpNowInfinityAssuritiReimaginationAndrew Russell
