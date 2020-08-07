Class action over YouTube fundie fallout

UK investment giant Hargreaves Lansdown is facing a potential class action over its alleged promotion of Neil Woodford's funds.

The Woodford Equity Income Fund was spectacularly wound up after its namesake star fundie Neil Woodford offered an emotional YouTube apology for the fund's liquidity problems.

However, the proposed class action brought by UK firm RGL Management is not targeting the now defunct Woodford Investment Management but Hargreaves Lansdown.

The firm alleges that Hargreaves Lansdown continued to promote the Woodford Equity Income Fund by including it in the recommended funds making up its Wealth 50 list.

RGL Management wants to know whether Hargreaves Lansdown had more knowledge of the potential issues facing the Woodford Equity Income Fund that the average consumer would have.

The firm is asking for investors in the fund to register for the litigation.

"Working with the assembled legal team, RGL is building on the group of investors who have already approached us for help. With sufficient numbers and litigation funding and ATE insurance in place, RGL will commence legal proceedings on behalf of a significant number of Woodford investors," RGL Management said.

"There will be claims for losses sustained directly as a result of the collapse of the Woodford funds, as well as for 'loss of opportunity' losses, suffered through missing out on alternative investments that, in stark contrast to Woodford, would have generated returns."

The potential action will be in partnership with commercial litigation solicitors Wallace LLP.