Class action legislation open for consultation

Following industry backlash last year, the government has released exposure draft legislation for consultation on the distribution of class action proceeds in proceedings involving a litigation funder.

If the legislation progresses, it will implement key recommendations of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services in its report on litigation funding and the regulation of the class action industry, including recommendations 7, 11, 12, 13, and 16.

Recommendation 7 recommends the Australian government legislate to address uncertainty in relation to common fund orders.

Meanwhile, recommendation 11, 12, 13 and 16 refer to giving more power to the Federal Court of Australia to reject, vary of amend the terms of any litigation funding agreement and for the Court to appoint a referee to act as a litigation funding fees assessor and for the costs of the referee to be paid by a litigation funder.

Courts would also be empowered to approve or vary the proceeds that go towards members of the class action to ensure it is fair.

"To further protect plaintiffs, the draft legislation would establish a rebuttable presumption that a return to the general members of a class action litigation funding scheme of less than 70% of their gross proceeds is not fair and reasonable," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Finally, the draft legislation would also require plaintiffs to consent to become members to a class action litigation funding scheme prior to the funders imposing fees.

"This will encourage 'book building' and ensure that actions involving litigation funders are commenced with the genuine support of plaintiffs," Frydenberg said.

The government first consulted on the report's recommendations in June and acted on recommendation 29 by introducing legislation to implement permanent changes to Australia's continuous disclosure rules and will consult on the remaining recommendations.

Last year, when the Senate Parliamentary Joint Committee, Corporations and Financial Services began looking into the regulation of the industry it received backlash, particularly after Frydenberg defined class actions as managed investment schemes.