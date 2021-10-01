NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Class action legislation open for consultation

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 1 OCT 2021   11:43AM

Following industry backlash last year, the government has released exposure draft legislation for consultation on the distribution of class action proceeds in proceedings involving a litigation funder.

If the legislation progresses, it will implement key recommendations of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services in its report on litigation funding and the regulation of the class action industry, including recommendations 7, 11, 12, 13, and 16.

Recommendation 7 recommends the Australian government legislate to address uncertainty in relation to common fund orders.

Meanwhile, recommendation 11, 12, 13 and 16 refer to giving more power to the Federal Court of Australia to reject, vary of amend the terms of any litigation funding agreement and for the Court to appoint a referee to act as a litigation funding fees assessor and for the costs of the referee to be paid by a litigation funder.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

Courts would also be empowered to approve or vary the proceeds that go towards members of the class action to ensure it is fair.

"To further protect plaintiffs, the draft legislation would establish a rebuttable presumption that a return to the general members of a class action litigation funding scheme of less than 70% of their gross proceeds is not fair and reasonable," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Finally, the draft legislation would also require plaintiffs to consent to become members to a class action litigation funding scheme prior to the funders imposing fees.

"This will encourage 'book building' and ensure that actions involving litigation funders are commenced with the genuine support of plaintiffs," Frydenberg said.

The government first consulted on the report's recommendations in June and acted on recommendation 29 by introducing legislation to implement permanent changes to Australia's continuous disclosure rules and will consult on the remaining recommendations.

Last year, when the Senate Parliamentary Joint Committee, Corporations and Financial Services began looking into the regulation of the industry it received backlash, particularly after Frydenberg defined class actions as managed investment schemes.

Read more: Federal Court of AustraliaTreasurer Josh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Plan to increase competitiveness of managed funds
Relief payments confirmed for NSW
Insurers dodging Royal Commission reform
Virtual company meetings to stay
Government to create ASIC, APRA regulator
James Mawhinney files appeal
What to expect from the budget
Super funds to answer to new APRA enforcer
Dover, McMaster hit with $1.4m penalty
Shipton to leave ASIC

Editor's Choice

MetLife enhances mental health policy

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:48PM
MetLife Australia unveiled a mental health strategy for its employees in light of Mental Health Month.

Westbridge FM expands fund lineup

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The West Australian property fund manager has added to its series of diversified funds, open to retail and wholesale investors.

Loomis Sayles lists active ETF

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Loomis Sayles launched its unlisted global equity strategy on the ASX today as an active exchange-traded fund.

AIOFP petitions to delay DDO, annual renewal

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
The Association of Independently Owned Finance Professionals is calling on lawmakers to delay two major financial advice reforms until 2022 by launching an online petition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.