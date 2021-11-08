NEWS
Investment

Citi scores custody mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 8 NOV 2021   12:24PM

An Australian exchange-traded fund manager appointed Citi Australia as its new custodian and fund administrator.

BetaShares, with $21 billion in assets under management, has partnered with Citi.

The fund manager was previously with RBC Investor & Treasury Services, which has exited operations in Australia following parent company Royal Bank of Canada's decision in 2019.

Citi's custody and fund services business added 24 new clients in the past 18 months, the majority of which are clients transferring from the Royal Bank of Canada.

Head of markets and securities services Luke Randell said: "We are thrilled to partner with BetaShares, one of Australia's largest and most innovative ETF managers."

"ETF ownership has evolved in recent years, broadening beyond the retail and self-managed super fund segment to include increased participation by institutional clients, and greater ownership through self-managed accounts and model portfolios. Citi has been growing its ETF management suite across markets globally to meet this demand," he said.

Citi services about $673.2 billion of investment assets under custody, according to the Australian Custodial Services Association.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said Citi is uniquely placed to assist and execute the fund manager's plans to expand a suite of investment solutions.

Last week, BetaShares set an ASX record for the highest trading value on the first day of listing.

The Crypto Innovators ETF recorded $39.7 million worth of trades on November 4, smashing the previous record of $8 million set in March 2021.

BetaShares, Citi Australia, Royal Bank of Canada, Alex Vynokur, Australian Custodial Services Association, Luke Randell
VIEW COMMENTS

