Citi names client director from within

Citi Australia's wealth management business has appointed a banking vice president to the newly created role of client director.

Kan Liu has spent over a decade at Citi specialising in fixed income and foreign exchange solutions for clients. He originally joined the company as a personal banker in 2010.

In his new role, Liu will manage Citi's high net worth clients and be a point of contact to navigate times of volatility.

Last year, Citi's Australian retail bank's fixed income assets under management grew 30% and overall investment transactions jumped 10% despite the pandemic.

Citi Australia head of banking and wealth management distribution Gofran Chowdhury said Liu will be an asset to the team and the customers.

"The experience of 2020 highlighted that we need to work more closely with clients than ever before, as we navigate unprecedented events and ensure their wealth is both protected and enhance," Chowdhury said.

"We are proud to be growing our wealth management business at a time when many companies are focused on rebuilding following COVID-19, and other wealth managers are facing a period of uncertainty."

Liu added: "As client director, I will ensure Citi Australia is engaging with the customer at every step of their wealth journey, to ensure we are meeting their investment objectives and surpassing their expectations."

The appointment comes after Citi overhauled its wealth management business, bringing together its global consumer banking and institutional client operations.