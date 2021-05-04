Citi hires transition management expert

Citi has welcomed a State Street veteran to lead its Asia Pacific transition management and portfolio solutions team.

James Clark joins as a director based in Singapore where he has been located for the past 16 years.

Clark will be responsible for managing multi-asset class portfolio transitions, derivative overlays, currency overlays and other portfolio-related solutions for institutional investors in the region.

He finishes up at State Street after nearly 24 years and commences the new role on July 24.

Clark was most recently head of transition management at State Street and prior to that worked in various migration and implementation roles within custody, trust banking, outsourcing, as well as fund accounting.

Citi head of transition and portfolio solutions for APAC Michael Jackett-Simpson said transition management is a specialised portfolio restructuring service offered to Citi's clients when implementing significant changes within investment portfolios, including management structure or asset allocation. It combines project management, risk management and execution capability.

"Citi is committed to delivering excellent outcomes for our growing base of institutional clients in Australia and the region. James's extensive transition management credentials and relationships will bring further insight and experience to the team and we look forward to welcoming him to Citi," Jackett-Simpson said.