Citi expands fixed income offering for wholesale

Citi Australia is offering wholesale clients access to high-yield bonds, hybrids and capital notes, as it expands its fixed income services.

It said it will also offer access to the instruments via the primary market, adding potential or preferential pricing before they start trading on the secondary market.

High-yield bonds on offer will have BB- to BB+ rating and researched by Citi's global team. Hybrids offered by Citi are over-the-counter hybrids available via the global market.

The launch comes on the back of record-fixed income transactions in September at Citi.

"Australian investors face a dual challenge this year: seeking returns in a low rate environment and protecting their portfolios from the ongoing volatility associated with COVID-19. Hybrids, high yield bonds and capital notes can offer real value, as they sit somewhere in between equities and traditional bonds on the risk curve," Citi Australia head of wealth management product Marcus Christoe said.

"Access to hybrids is a problem for Australian investors to date, with our limited local market often centred on the financial sectors. For investors looking for diverse options, the global over the counter market is a much larger and more liquid market than the ASX-listed hybrids offering."

Citi said it offers 2200 bonds to customers. The service is only for wholesale investors.