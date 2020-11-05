NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Citi expands fixed income offering for wholesale
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 5 NOV 2020   12:13PM

Citi Australia is offering wholesale clients access to high-yield bonds, hybrids and capital notes, as it expands its fixed income services.

It said it will also offer access to the instruments via the primary market, adding potential or preferential pricing before they start trading on the secondary market.

High-yield bonds on offer will have BB- to BB+ rating and researched by Citi's global team. Hybrids offered by Citi are over-the-counter hybrids available via the global market.

The launch comes on the back of record-fixed income transactions in September at Citi.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"Australian investors face a dual challenge this year: seeking returns in a low rate environment and protecting their portfolios from the ongoing volatility associated with COVID-19. Hybrids, high yield bonds and capital notes can offer real value, as they sit somewhere in between equities and traditional bonds on the risk curve," Citi Australia head of wealth management product Marcus Christoe said.

"Access to hybrids is a problem for Australian investors to date, with our limited local market often centred on the financial sectors. For investors looking for diverse options, the global over the counter market is a much larger and more liquid market than the ASX-listed hybrids offering."

Citi said it offers 2200 bonds to customers. The service is only for wholesale investors.

Read more: Citi AustraliaMarcus Christoe
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Netwealth appoints international custodian
Citi adds compliance head
Citi hires new banking, wealth lead
Citi hires new investment banking head from Deutsche
Citi to expand local securities team
Citi appoints head of investment partnerships
Citi expands Australian wealth business
Digital revamp for Citi wealth arm
Financial Standard wins prestigious award
ASX senior manager goes to Citi for wealth head role
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital ESG lead jumps to Platypus
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:33AM
The former portfolio manager for AMP Capital Ethical Leaders funds has found a new role, after departing the troubled investment giant in October.
Iress delivers on advice, super
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:25AM
Iress has delivered a strong revenue performance in the third quarter in Australia driven by financial advice and super which was up 12%, and secured several new mandates in the process.
State Super appoints acting CIO
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:15PM
The $43 billion State Super has appointed an acting chief investment officer, after Gary Gabriel left for VFMC at October end.
Bendigo closes SmartOptions Super
KARREN VERGARA  |   10:55AM
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has closed its SmartOptions product due to a lack of demand.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something QZXb8ZdR