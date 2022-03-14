Citi appoints new debt head

Citi has appointed Ollie Williams as head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.

Williams will report locally to Tony Osmond, head of investment banking for Australia and New Zealand, and regionally to Adrian Khoo and Ben Ng who are co-heads of debt capital markets for Asia.

It is a promotion for Williams, who has spent more than a decade at Citi.

Citi said in a note on the new appointment that Williams "has played an integral role in our Australia / NZ debt capital market franchise ranking #1 in its field over the past five years."

Williams is taking the position formerly held by Ian Campbell, who Citi has now appointed as head of sustainability and corporate transitions for banking capital markets and advisory in Australia and New Zealand.

"In this new role, Ian will lead BCMA's sustainability and ESG strategy and client engagement in Australia and NZ," Citi said.

"Ian will work closely with our sector and product team members to drive strategic sustainability dialogue and maximize the business opportunities generated by the clean energy transition and the global shift towards more sustainable business practices."

Campbell will also report to Osmond and will continue to work with the debt capital markets team as vice chair.