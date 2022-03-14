NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Citi appoints new debt head

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 14 MAR 2022   12:33PM

Citi has appointed Ollie Williams as head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.

Williams will report locally to Tony Osmond, head of investment banking for Australia and New Zealand, and regionally to Adrian Khoo and Ben Ng who are co-heads of debt capital markets for Asia.

It is a promotion for Williams, who has spent more than a decade at Citi.

Citi said in a note on the new appointment that Williams "has played an integral role in our Australia / NZ debt capital market franchise ranking #1 in its field over the past five years."

Williams is taking the position formerly held by Ian Campbell, who Citi has now appointed as head of sustainability and corporate transitions for banking capital markets and advisory in Australia and New Zealand.

"In this new role, Ian will lead BCMA's sustainability and ESG strategy and client engagement in Australia and NZ," Citi said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"Ian will work closely with our sector and product team members to drive strategic sustainability dialogue and maximize the business opportunities generated by the clean energy transition and the global shift towards more sustainable business practices."

Campbell will also report to Osmond and will continue to work with the debt capital markets team as vice chair.

Read more: CitiOllie WilliamsIan CampbellTony OsmondAdrian KhooBen Ng
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Alphinity hires from Citi
Citi Australia wins custody mandate
Citi launches sustainability-linked supply chain finance
Monster trade in BlackRock's IOZ
Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering
Another senior woman to depart AMP Capital
Tribeca hires chief executive from Citi
Deutsche Bank names real estate lead
Citi appoints head of global asset managers
AMP advice transformation leads exits

Editor's Choice

Pendal executive to join crypto firm

KARREN VERGARA
A long-serving Pendal Group fixed income lead and his team of four have jumped ship to a cryptocurrency advisory firm.

Mixed reviews for advice industry reviewer

KARREN VERGARA
Lawyer Michelle Levy's appointment in overseeing the Quality of Advice Review has received a mixed reception from the financial advice industry.

Magellan loses $5bn in fortnight

KARREN VERGARA
Magellan Financial Group reported another massive outflow in which $5 billion left the ASX-listed fund manager in two weeks.

Citi appoints new debt head

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citi has appointed Ollie Williams as head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.