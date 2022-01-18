NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Citi adds to APAC leadership

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 18 JAN 2022   12:29PM

Stella Choe has been named as the new head of Citi's Global Subsidiaries Group (GSG) for Asia Pacific.

Choe will replace Munir Nanji, who has taken a new role as head of the Central Europe Cluster and Citi country officer for Czech Republic.

Choe will report to Marc Merlino, global head of GSG based in New York, and Kaleem Rizvi, Asia Pacific head of corporate banking and will join the GSG global executive committee and relocate to Singapore from Australia in due course.

In a note to GSG employees, Merlino and Rizvi stated that Choe brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently in her role as the head of corporate banking for Australia and New Zealand.

Choe joined Citi in 2014 as head of the Financial Institutions Group, corporate banking, Australia and New Zealand.

Citi's GSG business is one of Citi's fastest growing businesses, banking the subsidiaries of the bank's largest multi-national clients.

GSG has a presence in 15 markets in the Asia Pacific region and banks two thirds of the global Fortune 500 companies in Asia.

Prior to joining Citi, Choe spent six years at HSBC Hong Kong working in regional acquisition finance and funds coverage.

Prior to HSBC, Choe headed the EMEA leveraged and acquisition finance syndication division at Morgan Stanley, structuring and distributing a variety of cross border M&A related financings, LBOs, restructurings and emerging market transactions.

Choe commenced her career in New York originating high yield transactions at JP Morgan.

She is involved with the 30% Club in Australia and regularly speaks on panels and at 2/2 conferences.

A search for Choe's replacement as head of corporate banking for Citi Australia and NZ is now underway.

Read more: Stella ChoeCiti Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

IFM, Citi pour $300m into Household Capital
Citi Australia wins custody mandate
BetaShares changes custodian for hedge funds
Citi scores custody mandate
Scariest themes for investors revealed
Citi names head of research
Citi appoints head of global asset managers
Citi bolsters equities team
Rich investors not worried about low rates: Citi
Citi moves to double wealth business revenues

Editor's Choice

New head of retail funds management at Cromwell

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASX-listed real estate fund manager Cromwell Property Group has appointed an industry veteran to the head of retail funds management position.

Credit Suisse chair resigns

KARREN VERGARA
Credit Suisse's chair has resigned less than a year into the role amid reports he breached several COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Federal Court imposes $4m penalty on industry fund

CHLOE WALKER
The Federal Court has imposed combined penalties of $4 million on Statewide Super for providing members with misleading information regarding their insurance and failing to report the issue to ASIC in the time required.

Barclays appoints managing directors

CHLOE WALKER
Barclays has appointed two new managing directors of investment banking in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.