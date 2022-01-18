Citi adds to APAC leadership

Stella Choe has been named as the new head of Citi's Global Subsidiaries Group (GSG) for Asia Pacific.

Choe will replace Munir Nanji, who has taken a new role as head of the Central Europe Cluster and Citi country officer for Czech Republic.

Choe will report to Marc Merlino, global head of GSG based in New York, and Kaleem Rizvi, Asia Pacific head of corporate banking and will join the GSG global executive committee and relocate to Singapore from Australia in due course.

In a note to GSG employees, Merlino and Rizvi stated that Choe brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently in her role as the head of corporate banking for Australia and New Zealand.

Choe joined Citi in 2014 as head of the Financial Institutions Group, corporate banking, Australia and New Zealand.

Citi's GSG business is one of Citi's fastest growing businesses, banking the subsidiaries of the bank's largest multi-national clients.

GSG has a presence in 15 markets in the Asia Pacific region and banks two thirds of the global Fortune 500 companies in Asia.

Prior to joining Citi, Choe spent six years at HSBC Hong Kong working in regional acquisition finance and funds coverage.

Prior to HSBC, Choe headed the EMEA leveraged and acquisition finance syndication division at Morgan Stanley, structuring and distributing a variety of cross border M&A related financings, LBOs, restructurings and emerging market transactions.

Choe commenced her career in New York originating high yield transactions at JP Morgan.

She is involved with the 30% Club in Australia and regularly speaks on panels and at 2/2 conferences.

A search for Choe's replacement as head of corporate banking for Citi Australia and NZ is now underway.