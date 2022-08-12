China records historic trade surplus

China has posted a record high trade surplus after another month of strong exports; however, headline inflation continued its upward trend.

Chinese exports exceeded market expectations again in July, supported by shipments to ASEAN and the European Union. According to Barclays, this result demonstrates that the disruptions from China's recent Covid restrictions are relatively minute.

Barclays said: "By product, exports were led by rising shipments of mechanical and electrical products, and medical equipment and masks; exports of semiconductors and home appliances underperformed."

"The strong exports and weak imports pushed the trade surplus to a new record high of US$101 billion in July from US$98 billion in June."

Further, the bank surmised: "We think the continued upside surprises in exports reflects limited disruptions to production from renewed Covid restrictions in July, as the Chinese government continues to adjust its Covid playbook, with more-targeted lockdowns."

Further, the bank surmised: "We think the continued upside surprises in exports reflects limited disruptions to production from renewed Covid restrictions in July, as the Chinese government continues to adjust its Covid playbook, with more-targeted lockdowns."

Meanwhile, import growth fell short of expectations, with weakened commodity imports.

China's import growth remained soft at 2.3% year on year, which was below consensus.

"Looking at the breakdown, the softness in import growth was led by major commodity imports on declining commodity prices and weaker volumes," Barclays said.

Headline inflation also continued to rise, up 0.2% in July to 2.7% year on year. The upward pressure on headline CPI being driven by ongoing increases in food costs (led by pork prices).

While China's CPI inflation is lower than levels seen in the US, European Union and other emerging markets, Barclays maintained that the overtopping of the Chinese governments 3% threshold inflation target would constrain high-profile monetary policy easing, therefore policy rate cuts are unlikely.