Executive Appointments
Chief executives cop pay cuts
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 7 AUG 2020   12:07PM

Australia's top ranking bosses have endured pay cuts as boards have reined in bonuses ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic according to the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI).

ACSI's CEO Pay in ASX200 Companies research shows that fixed pay and bonuses were sliding down prior to the pandemic. Realised and reported pay for chief executives fell an average of 7.4% across the ASX100 during FY19.

The average chief executive realised pay within the ASX100 universe was the lowest figure recorded in six years at $5.24 million.

Realised pay is calculated on a 'cash pay' basis, reporting pay excluding share-based payments expense but including the value of any equity that vested during the reporting year.

The number of eligible ASX200 chief executives who did not get a bonus drastically increased from seven to 25. From the ASX100, 12 chief executives did not receive a bonus, up from one the previous year.

ASCI chief executive Louise Davidson said: "Our research provides a snapshot of what executive remuneration looked like in the year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is encouraging to see that, after many years of engagement and scrutiny from investors, boards have applied a greater level of restraint assessing executive remuneration."

"More boards are using sensible discretion to rein in outcomes for senior executives - demonstrated by the fact that 25 chief executives in the last year had their bonuses zeroed out where performance was not adequate, compared with only seven a year earlier."

Despite this, substantial increases in share prices which increased the value of equity incentives saw newcomers to the highest paid chief executives.

IDP Education chief executive Andrew Barkla received $37.7 million in realised pay. He was followed by CSL's Paul Perreault at $30.5 million, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals chief Philippe Wolgen at $20.6 million and Treasury Wine Estates chief Michael Clarke at $19.8 million.

"Boards of ASX200 companies will need to seriously consider how remuneration outcomes will be perceived externally, given the widespread impact of the pandemic on investors, staff, customers, governments and other key stakeholders," Davidson said.

Interestingly, no female executives or bank executives made the top 10 highest paid chief executives.

Editor's Choice
SG increase will be deferred: Knox
ELIZA BAVIN
There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
KANIKA SOOD
BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.
GAM records 196% profit drop
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The global fund manager saw its profits tumble 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
ALLY SELBY
Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.
Latest News
