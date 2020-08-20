Chief economist update: Worse news is better news

"I love you more today than yesterday

But not as much as tomorrow..."

- Spiral Starecase

The S&P 500 index closed 0.4% lower to 3374.85 points overnight, failing to push above the previous trading day's record high finish of 3389.78 points ... but not before hitting a fresh all-time high of 3399.54 points in intra-day trade.

The S&P 500 has risen by 4.5% this year to date and by 17.7% from a year ago.

That is, buy orders are more now than they were pre the coronavirus pandemic and the negative impact it's having on the US and world economies.

US GDP growth plunged at an annualised rate of 32.9% in the June 2020 quarter on top of the 5.0% drop in the first quarter. The latest labour market tally has the unemployment rate improving from the all-time high of 14.7% in April, but at 10.2% (in July), remains above the GFC peak of 10%.

There might be more "weeping and gnashing of teeth" to come. The latest tally from worldometer.com shows America still has the highest case of infections (5.7 million) in the world and the most deaths (176.3K).

This is not lost on the Fed. The minutes of their 28-29 July FOMC meeting revealed its downgrade to earlier growth predictions.

"The projected rate of recovery in real GDP, and the pace of declines in the unemployment rate, over the second half of this year were expected to be somewhat less robust than in the previous forecast. Although the staff assumed that additional fiscal stimulus measures would be enacted beyond those anticipated in the June forecast, the positive effect on the economic outlook was outweighed somewhat by the staff's assessment of the likely effects of several other factors," The Fed said.

"Those factors included the increasing spread of the coronavirus in the United States since mid-June; the reactions of many states and localities in slowing or scaling back the reopening of their economies, especially for businesses, such as restaurants and bars, providing services that entail personal interactions; and some high-frequency indicators that pointed to a deceleration in economic activity.

"Substantial fiscal policy measures—both enacted and anticipated—along with appreciable support from monetary policy and the Federal Reserve's liquidity and lending facilities were expected to continue bolstering the economic recovery, although a complete recovery was not expected by year-end."

And there we have it folks, the return of bad news is good news ... or in this case, worse news is better news.

The FOMC minutes say it all: "In their consideration of monetary policy at this meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to using the Federal Reserve's full range of tools to support the U.S. economy during this challenging time..."

"Participants also judged that, in order to continue to support the flow of credit to households and businesses, it would be appropriate over coming months for the Federal Reserve to increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and CMBS at least at the current pace."

"Noting the increase in uncertainty about the economic outlook over the intermeeting period, several participants suggested that additional accommodation could be required to promote economic recovery and return inflation to the Committee's 2% objective. Some participants observed that, due to the nature of the shock that the U.S. economy was experiencing, strong fiscal policy support would be necessary to encourage expeditious improvements in labor market conditions."

Health maybe wealth but in the US of A, wealth -- i.e., more money -- trumps (pun intended) health.

