NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: What happens in China...
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2020   11:11AM

Slowly but surely, the wheels of industry - even social life itself - are grinding to a halt.

If not for the invention of the internet and various apps, there wouldn't be any commerce or even virtual social interaction that would be taking place during these times of quarantines and lockdowns and social isolation.

But I digress. Just as the rate of infections from the coronavirus grow exponentially by the day, fiscal and monetary authorities in an increasing number of countries around the world increase their spending - and tighten physical interaction -- to try and get ahead of the debilitating consequence of the increasing number of infections from the coronavirus.

One country after another is closing its borders, limiting, if not entirely preventing, person to person contact.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Guess online dating will just have to evolve to online romances, online dinners, online kissing and online divorces.

No pain, no gain! China - the epicentre of the virus - and its actions provide a guide on what happens next.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

China quarantined and locked down activity of about 60 million inhabitants of Wuhan in Hubei province - what other countries are now progressively moving towards - if memory serves me right, in early February. This is at the same time that the Chinese government and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) were rolling out stimulus measures - what other fiscal and money authorities are implementing now.

While it didn't prevent Chinese economic activity indicators from contracting (big time): Industrial production dropped by 13.5% (year-on-year) in the January-February period following a 6.9% expansion in December; fixed asset investment plunged by 24.5% over the same period (following a 5.4% gain); and, retail sales sank by 20.5% (after growing by 8.0% at the end of 2019), reports are that, as at March 20, China has recorded no domestically-transmitted cases of the virus for a second day running.

This is reflected in China's stock market's relative outperformance. While most major equity markets have lost between a fifth and a third of their value this year-to-date, the Shanghai composite index is down by 10%.

It would have been much better were it not for the recent People's Daily, China report that: "39 new cases of #COVID19 reported on Chinese mainland on Thursday [March 19], all of which were imported ..."

Unless a vaccine is discovered soon, the world will just have to shut down all commerce and social activities if we are to live and make wealth another day.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Bond fund spreads widen
Chief economist update: Welcome to the day after tomorrow
Chief economist update: Coronavirus cures climate change
Chief economist update: Who's afraid of COVID-19?
Chief economist update: The crash we have to have
Chief economist update: COVID-19 solves overtourism in Europe
Chief economist update: Water, water everywhere and not a fish to catch
Chief economist update: China leads the way
Chief economist update: The cure for Italy's tourism problem
Chief economist update: A sensationalised version of the flu?
Editor's Choice
Early release better than SG freeze
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
The government's $10,000 early release from superannuation allowance is higher than historic withdrawals, but a better option than freezing the superannuation guarantee.
US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
A US senator who is married to the chair of the New York Stock Exchange is being accused of insider trading, having offloaded millions in stocks following private briefings on the likely impact of COVID-19 in late January.
Bond fund spreads widen
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Investors looking to redeem their fixed interest allocations face deep buy/sell spreads, as poor liquidity forces funds to push them up significantly during COVID-19 volatility.
Nikko executive departs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:13PM
Nikko Asset Management has confirmed its Australian head of product and strategy is leaving the firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something o7fFrWSo