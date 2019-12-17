Chief economist update: War is over

"And so happy Christmas (War is over)

For black and for white (If you want it)

For yellow and red ones (War is over)..."

- John Lennon

Well, the trade war's not completely over, but the financial markets' rally on news that a phase one deal between the US and China has been reached provides a snippet of what joy to the world a trade peace could bring.

We're all aware about the Fed's optimism over the US economy, backed up by Wall Street's recent rally to new all-time highs. The de-escalation of trade tensions - starting with the phase one deal - should, in time, help support a reversal in the slowing growth momentum in the Chinese economy.

Having said that, fresh updates on China's activity indicators reveal that, net-net, the Chinese economy appears to be stabilising.

Growth in retail sales accelerated 8.0% in the year to November from 7.2% in the previous month, faster than market expectations for 7.6% gain and the highest rate since June this year.

Year on year growth in industrial production quickened to 6.2% in November from 4.7% in the previous month. This is also better than consensus expectations for a 5% increase and fastest growth rate since June this year.

Fixed asset investment growth steadied at 5.2% in the January to November period to CNY53.4 trillion from the January to October period this year. While growth in fixed asset investment remains the weakest reading on record, the latest stats matched market expectations, indicating that fixed asset investment has stabilised.

Better, the details of the report reveal that it is the private sector that is responsible for the bottoming of overall fixed asset investment - its annual growth accelerated to 4.5% in the January to November period from 4.4% in the first 10 months of the year; public investment growth eased to 6.9% from 7.4%.

However, note that these green shoots were fertilised and watered by government and central bank stimulus packages.

Recall that on November 18, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day reverse repo rate from 2.55% to 2.50% - the first rate reduction in four years (October 2015).

This followed its November 15 injection of CNY200 billion (US$28.6 billion) worth of liquidity into China's financial system via its MLF (medium-term lending facility) loans to banks and the prior week's announcement reduction of the one-year MLF loans from 3.30% to 3.25% -- the first cut since 2016 - and at the same time injecting CNY400 billion (US$56.94 billion) in the system.

In September, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced more than 1 trillion yuan of infrastructure projects to reverse slowing economic growth.

A lasting trade peace would bring about organic growth in China, stronger growth in the US and all over the planet.

One that will lift all boats in the year 2020.