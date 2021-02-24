Chief economist update: Wall Street can't have its cake and eat it

Wall Street wants to have its cake and eat it too. It wants both a return to pre-pandemic normal - with all the growth and activity and employment and profitability that came with it - while at the same time wishing, hopin' and prayin' for Biden's US$1.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package passes and that the Fed continue to maintain loose monetary policy ... sans inflation.

But to quote the title of the 2003 American romantic comedy film, "something's gotta give" ... and that, Virginia, is the US bond market. The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds have been on the rise.

No need for numbers, the chart below says it all:

Yields have been going up and up because of rising inflation expectations...

...triggering concerns that the Fed could reverse its policy accommodation sooner-than-expected. After all, the Fed did start raising interest rates (after the GFC) in December 2016 (and continued to do so) even when inflation expectations were lower than present.

Then again, current actual inflation measures - no matter how inflation is measured - remain below the Fed's 2.0% inflation target.

In addition, the US unemployment rate which stood at 6.3% as at January 2021 remains far above the 50-year low 3.5% before covid-19, not enough to put upward pressure on wages and, by extension, inflation.

Throwing so much greenbacks at the pandemic problem helps restore the economy back to normal with the consequent return of inflation that, in turn, calls for less accommodative monetary and fiscal policy responses.

