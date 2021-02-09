NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: The US inflation dilemma
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 9 FEB 2021   12:04PM

"Anything worth doing is worth overdoing. Moderation is for cowards." - Shane Patton

Did current US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (under Biden's administration) just call former US Secretary Lawrence Summers (under Clinton's) a coward?

I refer of course to Madame Yellen's defence of President Biden's ginormous US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package against Summers' concern over the risk of an inflation outbreak.

He says: Summer's admit that the economy still needs support but that Biden's proposal is excessive.

"There is a chance that macroeconomic stimulus on a scale closer to World War II levels than normal recession levels will set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation. I worry that containing an inflationary outbreak without triggering a recession."

She says: While Yellen acknowledged that higher inflation is a risk that needs to be considered, she believes that, "The most important risk is that we leave workers and communities scarred by the pandemic and the economic toll that it's taken, that we don't do enough to address the pandemic and the public health issues, that we don't get our kids back to school".

"There remains tremendous slack in the labor market, and it would take unprecedented job growth to return to full employment in the next few years."

Madam Yellen's is backed by the latest US non-farm payrolls report that showed the economy added 49,000 jobs in January -- lower than market expectations for a 50,000 increase and followed the 227,000 lost in December 2020.

...and the clincher: "I've spent many years studying inflation and worrying about inflation, and I can tell you, we have the tools to deal with that risk if it materializes. But we face a huge economic challenge here and tremendous suffering in the country. We've got to address that. That's the biggest risk."

Financial markets appear to agree ... with both of them. The US equity market continues to rally buoyed the flood of money, money, money and expectations of more money, money, money.

The bond market's going the other way as the yield on US 10-year Treasuries have been moving on up and is now at par with pre-pandemic levels as inflation expectations - as measured by the differential between the yield on US 10-year bonds and Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS) - soar to seven year highs and is currently above the Fed's 2.0% target at 2.2%.

Then again, US inflation stats remain tame however it's measured. Data at the end of December 2020 shows headline CPI inflation at 1.3%; core CPI inflation at 1.6%; headline PCE price index at 1.3%; and, core PCE price index at 1.5%.

While measured US inflation have certainly firmed from the lows recorded in the middle of last year, they still haven't reached pre-pandemic levels - at the start of 2020, the headline CPI inflation rate was at 2.5%, the core CPI at 2.3%, the headline PCE inflation at 1.9% and the core PCE at 1.8%.

What we're seeing now could just be a corrective reversal from the sharp drop in consumer prices at the onset of the pandemic - a return to normality if you will.

If not, I trust the Fed would be quick in implementing a pivot to prevent runaway inflation. As former Fed Chair Janet Yellen says, it has "the tools to deal with that risk if it materializes".

