Economics
Chief economist update: The UK's new plan... after two plans
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 23 OCT 2020   10:45AM

Multiplying rates of coronavirus infections forced the UK government to impose strict lockdown measures, giving "bobbies" power to fine people leaving their homes for "non-essential" reasons on March 23.

These restrictions were then gradually eased in stages as cases fell: May 13 - some restrictions on who could go to work and meetings with persons from different households were eased; June 15 - re-opening of "non-essential" businesses; July 4 - social distancing gap lowered from two metres to one "to allow businesses to be able to reopen".

The relaxation of restrictions in the UK (and aided by monetary and fiscal stimulus measures) -- like in most other nations around the world - sparked a recovery in economic activity, underscored by the rebound in the IHS/CIPS purchasing managers indices (PMI).

This is to be expected as people were again allowed to socialise and shop at re-opened businesses.

But now the virus is back ... and at a greater number than the first wave, prompting the government to impose new lockdown restrictions.

Albeit, not nationwide as in Lockdown 1.0, localised and targeted restrictions are still impacting on domestic economic activity as evidenced by the weakening in the IHS/CIPS purchasing managers indices.

The return to restrictions also means more government fiscal spending.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a "new plan" -- new support measures increasing assistance for businesses and workers.

"This is our plan. A plan for jobs, for businesses, for the regions, for the economy, for the country. A plan to support the British people."

The new "plan" followed his "Plan for Jobs" scheme announced in early July this year, that was itself followed by the "Winter Economic Plan" declared in late September.

For its part, the Bank of England (BOE) has left the monetary policy door open for negative interest rates and more QE.

The UK might be able to contain the second wave as it did the first wave given the re-imposition of restrictions.

The £64 million question then becomes how soon is soon enough to end restrictions to prevent a third wave and even more government and central bank money spent.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
