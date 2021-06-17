Chief economist update: The (dot) plot thickens

The Fed has spoken and Wall Street didn't like what it heard and saw (in the dot plots).

US equities painted the board red, with all benchmark indices closing on the down low, while yields on 10-year US Treasuries went on the up and up.

This is because while the much-anticipated June FOMC meeting produced no change in the prevailing monetary policy setting - the fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond purchases at a rate of US$120 billion monthly - the dot plots contained in the 'Statement of Economic Projections' (SEP) imply that something sinister is coming to a theatre near us ... and soon.

The plot of the dots reveals that there are now more Federal Reserve Board members and Federal Reserve Bank presidents thinking that there would be a rate rise next year increased to seven at the June meeting (from four three months earlier) and those predicting higher interest rates by 2023 rising from seven out of 18 in March to 13 at the recently-concluded meeting - with 11 officials expecting not one, but two, hikes.

To be sure, Wall Street's reaction was mild compared with previous "tantrum" episodes. The S&P 500 index eased by only half a percent on the day and this, from the record high it set the day before. The index is still up 12.4% this year to date and by a whopping 35.2% from a year ago.

More, despite the VIX index's - the 'fear gauge' - 6.6% jump on the day, at a reading of 18.15, it's still lower than the most recent peak of 27.59 it hit on May 12 and this year's high of 37.21 recorded in late January.

Financial market participants, it seems, paid closer attention to chair Jerome Powell's words this time.

In his press conference, the Fed chief elaborated that: "As is evident in the SEP, many participants forecast that these favorable economic conditions will be met somewhat sooner than previously projected; the median projection for the appropriate level of the federal funds rate now lies above the effective lower bound in 2023."

"Of course, these projections do not represent a Committee decision or plan, and no one knows with any certainty where the economy will be a couple of years from now. More important than any forecast is the fact that, whenever liftoff comes, policy will remain highly accommodative. Reaching the conditions for liftoff will mainly signal that the recovery is strong and no longer requires holding rates near zero."

True that. The Fed's latest economic projections bear this out, upgrading this year's GDP growth to 7.0% from the 6.5% rate forecast in March, with the unemployment rate steadily improving from 4.5% this year to 3.8% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.

The Fed's PCE price inflation - its favoured measure - forecast that while "inflation has increased notably in recent months ... and will likely remain elevated in coming months," it's largely "transitory" and should "drop back toward our longer-run goal, and the median inflation projection falls from 3.4% this year to 2.1% next year and 2.2% in 2023".

"Of course, these projections do not represent a committee decision or plan, and no one knows with any certainty where the economy will be a couple of years from now," the Fed said.

Of course.

"The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus. Progress on vaccinations will likely continue to reduce the effects of the public health crisis on the economy, but risks to the economic outlook remain."

