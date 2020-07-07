NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Second waving, not drowning
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUL 2020   12:27PM

While we, Australians all, remain glued tracking the mounting cases of infection in Victoria - one that has prompted the New South Wales government to close its borders with its neighbour south of the Murray River for the first time since the Spanish flu of 1919 - something good Australia's way comes.

Certainly, Victoria's second wave is a cause for concern for all in this land "girt by sea". Australia's second biggest state could drag the rest of this sunburnt country down.

So far, the state government has locked down 39 suburbs. With infected cases continuing to rise since then, Victorian state premier Dan Andrews is not ruling out expanding restrictions to other suburbs and all of Victoria if needs be.

But hey, Australia remains the Lucky Country that it's branded to be. Per capita (cases of infection as a percentage of population), Australia's total cases of coronavirus infection (0.033%) is not that far from New Zealand's (0.031%) and is heaps healthier than America's (0.9%) or Brazil's (0.8%) or Spain's (0.6%), or the UK and Italy's (0.4%) or India's (0.05%).

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

Still, at the end of the day, Victoria's second wave could put economic activity back in the freezer - that's 25% of Australia's total national output vapourised, delaying the country's recovery from recession.

But something good is coming Australia's way.

It's still unsure how Canberra's souring diplomatic and foreign relations with Beijing would play out - China has already advised its citizens not to tour and study in the land down under, in retaliation for the Morrison government's call for an inquiry into the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic.

To be sure, cooler heads will prevail. Scott Morrison's "inquiry" bravado would give way to what's best for the domestic economy.

Money talks, bull crap walks. Follow the money.

This becomes an even greater imperative given the likelihood of a more prolonged contraction in the Australian economy.

Have no fear, big brother is here.

China is Australia's biggest export market and being first in - into the coronavirus pandemic - and first out of it, it's economy is revitalising sooner than everyone else.

This is underscored by the Caixin China PMI surveys that show the composite index continuing to improve from 47.6% (contraction) in April to 54.5 in May and 55.7 in June (increasing rate of expansion) - as both its manufacturing and services sectors improved significantly.

The Politburo's tough love, cruel to be kind, health before wealth, policy worked.

To date, China's total cases of infection have remained around 80,000 since March, nil new cases and total deaths have increased by only 2 persons since mid-April.

Not only has this allowed China to re-open, it's also given central command freedom to turn its attention on re-growing the economy.

Not only that, the Shanghai Composite index rallied by 5.7% after Reuters recent report quoting the state media mouthpiece, the China Securities Journal saying: "In a world reshaped by coronavirus, China needs further share market gains to fund a rapidly developing digital economy and strengthen its hand in intensifying power rivalries ... China's economy is recovering, while its capital markets are undergoing reform and attracting money from home and abroad, setting the scene for a healthy bull market."

But even before this, China and Hong Kong's sharemarkets have been moving on up despite the passage of the security law for Hong Kong -- prohibiting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security -- on July 1 and Trump' sanction reaction. Both China's Shanghai composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index have registered daily gains since then - sending China's benchmark index up by 11.7% this year to date (compared with the S&P 500's 1.6% loss).

Threats of tariff increases and sanctions have forced China to look inwards into its domestic economy and away from trade negotiations with that spoiled, little rich kid currently sitting at the Oval Office.

In the bigger scheme of things, Australia's coronavirus second wave is miniscule relative to other nations. One way or another, we'll get on top of this.

The big questions is whether Australia aligns itself towards China - a growing, albeit communist, power - or a democratic, capitalist nation that is the US of A.

My money's on China if Trump's re-elected in November.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Australian Renaissance
Chief economist update: Still the best and better than all the rest
Chief economist update: Victoria's secret
Chief economist update: The power of money (and a cure)
Chief economist update: Equity market disconnect
Chief economist update: A tale of two quarters
Chief economist update: Honey, COVID-19 got me sacked
Chief economist update: The second wave
Chief economist update: The post-pandemic problem
Chief economist update: Extraordinarily uncertain outlook
Editor's Choice
New player in geared, index-shorting ETFs
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
After BetaShares' success in attracting investors to its geared, index-shorting ETFs during COVID's market decline, another player is getting ready to throw its hat in the ring.
Australian Unity rejigs executive lineup
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Australian Unity has appointed a new chief executive for its wealth and capital markets business, as it also launches a new green bond fund backed by Crestone Wealth Management.
Experts battle for GST reform
ALLY SELBY  |   12:26PM
A Monash University lecturer has pushed the case for a GST holiday, which he argues is the most effective way to generate "maximum economic bang for the government's buck".
Indigenous foundation teams up with super funds
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:09PM
First Nations Foundation (FNF) has launched an online resource to help Indigenous Australians find, manage, and grow their superannuation.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9Xwz0Aim