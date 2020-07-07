Chief economist update: Second waving, not drowning

While we, Australians all, remain glued tracking the mounting cases of infection in Victoria - one that has prompted the New South Wales government to close its borders with its neighbour south of the Murray River for the first time since the Spanish flu of 1919 - something good Australia's way comes.

Certainly, Victoria's second wave is a cause for concern for all in this land "girt by sea". Australia's second biggest state could drag the rest of this sunburnt country down.

So far, the state government has locked down 39 suburbs. With infected cases continuing to rise since then, Victorian state premier Dan Andrews is not ruling out expanding restrictions to other suburbs and all of Victoria if needs be.

But hey, Australia remains the Lucky Country that it's branded to be. Per capita (cases of infection as a percentage of population), Australia's total cases of coronavirus infection (0.033%) is not that far from New Zealand's (0.031%) and is heaps healthier than America's (0.9%) or Brazil's (0.8%) or Spain's (0.6%), or the UK and Italy's (0.4%) or India's (0.05%).

Still, at the end of the day, Victoria's second wave could put economic activity back in the freezer - that's 25% of Australia's total national output vapourised, delaying the country's recovery from recession.

But something good is coming Australia's way.

It's still unsure how Canberra's souring diplomatic and foreign relations with Beijing would play out - China has already advised its citizens not to tour and study in the land down under, in retaliation for the Morrison government's call for an inquiry into the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic.

To be sure, cooler heads will prevail. Scott Morrison's "inquiry" bravado would give way to what's best for the domestic economy.

Money talks, bull crap walks. Follow the money.

This becomes an even greater imperative given the likelihood of a more prolonged contraction in the Australian economy.

Have no fear, big brother is here.

China is Australia's biggest export market and being first in - into the coronavirus pandemic - and first out of it, it's economy is revitalising sooner than everyone else.

This is underscored by the Caixin China PMI surveys that show the composite index continuing to improve from 47.6% (contraction) in April to 54.5 in May and 55.7 in June (increasing rate of expansion) - as both its manufacturing and services sectors improved significantly.

The Politburo's tough love, cruel to be kind, health before wealth, policy worked.

To date, China's total cases of infection have remained around 80,000 since March, nil new cases and total deaths have increased by only 2 persons since mid-April.

Not only has this allowed China to re-open, it's also given central command freedom to turn its attention on re-growing the economy.

Not only that, the Shanghai Composite index rallied by 5.7% after Reuters recent report quoting the state media mouthpiece, the China Securities Journal saying: "In a world reshaped by coronavirus, China needs further share market gains to fund a rapidly developing digital economy and strengthen its hand in intensifying power rivalries ... China's economy is recovering, while its capital markets are undergoing reform and attracting money from home and abroad, setting the scene for a healthy bull market."

But even before this, China and Hong Kong's sharemarkets have been moving on up despite the passage of the security law for Hong Kong -- prohibiting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security -- on July 1 and Trump' sanction reaction. Both China's Shanghai composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index have registered daily gains since then - sending China's benchmark index up by 11.7% this year to date (compared with the S&P 500's 1.6% loss).

Threats of tariff increases and sanctions have forced China to look inwards into its domestic economy and away from trade negotiations with that spoiled, little rich kid currently sitting at the Oval Office.

In the bigger scheme of things, Australia's coronavirus second wave is miniscule relative to other nations. One way or another, we'll get on top of this.

The big questions is whether Australia aligns itself towards China - a growing, albeit communist, power - or a democratic, capitalist nation that is the US of A.

My money's on China if Trump's re-elected in November.

